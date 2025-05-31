It looks like Granini, but it's from Mercadona and it's delicious: it costs less than €2

Mercadona brings something that stands out for its freshness and naturalness, designed for those who value authenticity. The offering has a flavor that surprises and provides real benefits to the consumer. At Mercadona, they are committed to products that care for both the palate and health.

This new product at Mercadona arrives for those who prefer simplicity but with quality, without artificial ingredients or additives. It stands out for its pure composition and for keeping all its natural properties intact. Mercadona continues to set trends with products that respect what is essential and healthy.

Mercadona and its commitment to natural juice

The new juice from Mercadona is made only with clementines, a fruit highly valued for its sweet and refreshing flavor that provides essential vitamins. This beverage comes in a 33.8 fl. oz. (1 liter) bottle, ideal for the whole family and easy to enjoy at any time of day. It contains no added sugars or preservatives, which guarantees an authentic and natural flavor.

The product's shelf life is limited once opened, as it must be consumed within a maximum of three days to keep its freshness and all its properties intact. For this reason, Mercadona recommends always storing it in the refrigerator to preserve the best flavor and prevent spoilage. The commitment to this natural juice responds to the growing demand for products that respect the fruit's origin and offer quality without complications.

Its price is another of its strong points: only 1.70 euros per 33.8 fl. oz. (1 liter). This positions Mercadona's clementine juice as an economical option within the natural beverage market, allowing you to enjoy a healthy product without overspending. In addition, the bottle presentation makes it easy to transport and store at home.

With this launch, Mercadona strengthens its commitment to healthy eating by adding a juice to its shelves that combines quality, flavor, and accessibility. The product's purity makes this clementine juice a perfect alternative for those who prefer to consume ingredients in the most natural way possible.

Benefits of clementine juice and why it deserves a place in your refrigerator

The clementine is a variety of mandarin highly valued for its natural sweetness and thin skin, which makes it easy to eat. In addition, this fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, essential for strengthening the immune system and improving defenses against common illnesses. Drinking its juice is a quick and delicious way to incorporate these nutrients into your diet.

This natural juice also provides important minerals, such as potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and supports proper muscle function. The antioxidants it contains help fight oxidative stress, reducing cell aging and protecting cardiovascular health. It is a natural support to keep the body in shape.

Although the juice has less fiber than the whole fruit, it remains a healthy and light source of energy. Its refreshing and sweet flavor makes it an appealing beverage for the whole family, perfect for starting the day or for the afternoon. Adding natural clementine juice is a good way to enjoy the benefits of this fruit without complications.

Finally, its consumption helps keep a balanced and varied diet, which is essential for daily well-being. Thanks to Mercadona, it is possible to have a fresh and authentic product on hand that fits active and healthy lifestyles. This juice is a staple for those who appreciate natural products and want to take care of their diet without giving up flavor.

