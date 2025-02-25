Juan Roig and Mercadona's Joy to Children Affected by the Dana in Valencia

The generosity of Mercadona and its president, Juan Roig, have brought a ray of hope to the children of the towns affected by the DANA. Three months after the catastrophe, there is still much to be done. The material and human damage was such that any help is welcome.

In this regard, Juan Roig has allocated 1.5 million euros from his personal wealth for the reconstruction of squares and parks. These are spaces that were severely damaged by the floods. This act of solidarity aims to help residents, particularly the youngest ones, to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

This effort is part of a larger commitment that the company has undertaken for the recovery of various affected areas. The initiative has the collaboration of the municipalities of the benefited towns. They have worked together with Mercadona to ensure that the reconstruction work is carried out progressively and effectively.

Several Towns Damaged by the DANA Receive Help from Juan Roig

The repairs funded thanks to Juan Roig are being carried out in municipalities such as Paiporta, Massanassa, Catarroja, Algemesí or Aldaia. The action began in Paiporta at the beginning of this year when Mercadona invested approximately half a million euros. On that occasion, it was for the restoration of several public spaces in the town.

Among them are Plaza Casota, Plaza Xúquer, Plaza 3 de Abril and Plaza Soliera. Now, with the new investment, the focus is on other parks and squares in the region. Such as Parque Font Cabilida and Plaza de les Escoles Velles in Massanassa, Parque de las Barracas in Catarroja, Parque de las Oliveretas in Aldaia.

The news has been received with great joy in the local communities. Especially among families and children who saw how the recreational and leisure spaces became inaccessible areas after the torrential rains. For many, these parks and squares represent places of gathering and recreation.

Juan Roig: "It's Our Responsibility"

Undoubtedly, the recovery of these spaces will bring back smiles to the youngest ones. Juan Roig expressed his satisfaction in being able to help the Valencian communities in such a difficult time. "It's our responsibility, as a company, to support those who support us," he insisted.

These spaces are vital for the coexistence and well-being of the citizens." "That's why we want everyone, especially the children, to be able to enjoy them again as soon as possible," he highlighted. With this initiative, the chain continues to demonstrate its commitment to those affected by the DANA and to society as a whole.