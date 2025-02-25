The Iconic Furniture Chain That Conquers the United States: $3 Billion

Ikea continues its growth in the United States with the opening of eight new stores in 2025. The Swedish brand announced its expansion plan this Thursday, which covers different states across the country.

The new locations will be in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon and Arizona. Additionally, three stores will be added in California, strengthening its presence on the West Coast. These openings will take place in spring and summer. They will focus on improving customer accessibility to the brand's products.

| Ikea

One of the most important changes in this growth plan is the implementation of the "Plan & Order with Pick-Up" model. Seven of the eight new stores will feature this format, which allows customers to place orders and pick them up at strategic points. This innovation aims to make the shopping experience more convenient and efficient.

Multibillion-Dollar Investment for Expansion

Ikea's growth in the United States is part of an ambitious investment plan. In 2023, the company announced it would allocate more than 2.2 billion dollars over the next three years. The main goal is to increase its presence in the country and improve its distribution network.

Additionally, in 2022, Ingka Group, Ikea's largest franchisor, announced its decision to invest 3 billion euros in new stores and renovations. This investment will not only focus on the United States but also on key markets like France, Finland, Canada, Germany and Spain.

Ikea: Innovative Formats and Urban Expansion

In recent years, Ikea has explored new store formats to better adapt to consumer needs. In January 2024, it confirmed the opening of four new "Plan & Order with Pick-Up" points in Texas, Georgia and California.

| Getty Images

This model had already been tested in Texas and Maryland, and its success has led the company to implement it in more locations. With this type of store, Ikea seeks to offer a more flexible service, facilitating the purchase and pick-up of products without the need to navigate large warehouses.

Additionally, the company has committed to expanding in urban areas. In July 2024, Ingka Group announced the construction of a mixed-use commercial building in Manhattan. Ikea will allocate 80,000 sq. ft. of this space to a two-level customer service center. Ultimately, it will adapt to the shopping dynamics in large cities.

Positive Results and Commitment to Customers

Ikea's growth strategy is already yielding results. According to the company, its market share has grown by 13.6% over the past five years.

"Our strategy continues to prioritize the needs of our customers. In fiscal year 2024, we continue to make everyday life more accessible. Especially at a time when economic challenges are reducing the disposable income of many Americans." This was stated by Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ikea in the U.S.

With the celebration of its 40th anniversary in the United States in 2025, the company reaffirms its commitment to reaching more customers. These new openings aim to offer more accessible shopping options and strengthen Ikea's relationship with the U.S. market.