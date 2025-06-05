Official: Amancio Ortega and Inditex deal a blow to this region of Spain

Inditex is a well-established company, both in Spain and abroad. Its track record and reputation mean that its success keeps increasing, although, at times, with unexpected twists. The fashion giant has announced some changes that have surprised some of its customers.

In this regard, one of the areas most affected by the latest decisions made by Inditex's leaders has been León. Bershka, owned by Inditex, has officially announced the closure of two of its stores in the region. These are the ones in Ponferrada and one of the two in the capital of León; a real blow for consumers.

| GTRES, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Drastic decision by Inditex in León

The decision, released in recent days, affects 15 female workers, who now face uncertainty about their professional future. The announcement first reached the Ponferrada store, where eight female workers received the closure notice from company representatives. This final point won't take effect until July 19.

Hours later, a similar meeting took place at the store located on the central Ordoño II street in León, where seven people work. In this case, the closure is scheduled for Saturday, July 26. According to the Ical agency, the company doesn't intend to close the Bershka store located in the Espacio León shopping center.

In this instance, six people keep their jobs. However, the company has already scheduled meetings with the affected female workers to negotiate and finalize the conditions. Although Bershka hasn't made the reasons for the closure public, industry sources suggest that this decision could be part of the digitalization plan.

Since 2020, the company has firmly committed to boosting online sales and reducing the number of physical stores. Especially those located outside major commercial hubs. However, it's surprising that both closed stores in León are meeting economic targets and are profitable.

This fact has caused discontent among employees, who don't understand why their stores have been selected for closure when the numbers are positive. The feeling of abandonment is also growing among citizens, who see how relevant brands are disappearing from the city center. All this is contributing to the loss of commercial dynamism on iconic streets like Ordoño II.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

Awaiting Inditex's next moves

Moreover, this adjustment isn't exclusive to León. On the same date as the Ponferrada closure, a Bershka store in Ávila will also close its doors. This reinforces the idea of a broader territorial restructuring.

The upcoming meetings with the staff will be key to determining whether there is any option for reassignment or improvement of conditions in this process. In any case, for now, it has been perceived as a real blow for the area. It remains to be seen how the situation evolves and the final impact it has on the affected employees.