Mercadona's new bomb that's stirring up passions: very tasty, just €2

Mercadona never ceases to surprise us with their launches. This time, the chain has hit the mark with a proposal that promises to revolutionize our appetizers. A fresh and original touch that's set to change the game.

With every new product, Mercadona shows us that they know what we're looking for. This time, they've gone a step further, introducing an option that stands out for its flavor and versatility. What no one expected is now here.

A unique combination of flavors arrives at Mercadona

Mercadona has launched a new olive option that won't leave you indifferent. What stands out in this variety is its dressing, which mixes green pepper, yellow pepper, and unpeeled garlic. This combination offers an explosion of flavor and an ideal texture, achieving a perfect balance between smooth and crunchy.

The olives Mercadona has launched are split, which allows the flavor of the ingredients to be absorbed evenly. This way, the flavor of the olives is enhanced, making them even more appetizing and pleasant to the palate. The crunchy texture of the split olives, combined with the dressing, creates a unique flavor experience in every bite.

| Mercadona

Over the years, Mercadona has shown they know how to surprise their customers with innovative products. In this case, the company has perfectly interpreted what consumers are looking for: quality and originality at a good price. Moreover, this launch comes under the Hacendado brand, which guarantees the reliability and trust that Mercadona always offers.

This type of product, presented in a format that's easy to consume and share, has become essential in many pantries. They're ideal for accompanying informal meals, gatherings, or even as an appetizer while enjoying a good conversation. With an affordable price, this launch promises to shake up the traditional olive options on the market.

A quality and versatile product for your appetizers

The price of this product, €2.10 for a 15.2 oz. (430 g) jar, is an aspect that doesn't go unnoticed. Despite being a quality product, it's offered at a very competitive price. This balance between quality and price is one of the keys that have made this product an attractive option for consumers.

Olives aren't just a delicious snack; they also provide health benefits. They're an excellent source of healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fatty acids. In addition, the garlic present in the dressing provides antioxidant properties, making them an ideal option for those who want to take care of their health while enjoying great flavor.

| Mercadona, TatianaMironenko de Getty Images

This type of olive, presented in an innovative and tasty way, is perfect for combining with other ingredients in more elaborate dishes. From salads to pastas or even as a complement to tapas, the possibilities for use are endless. This product is a clear example of how Mercadona continues to adapt to market demands and offer products that meet expectations.

In summary, Mercadona's Exotic Seasoned Split Olives stand out not only for their flavor but also for their quality and versatility. With their competitive price, practical format, and health benefits, they've become an essential option for many. Mercadona continues to show that they know how to offer innovative products that manage to satisfy the most demanding palates.

