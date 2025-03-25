Not Just at Costco and Sam's Club: The Other Supermarket Selling Chick-fil-A Sauces

Chick-fil-A, the famous fast-food chain from the United States, has taken a significant step in its expansion beyond its restaurants. For the first time, its popular sauces will be available in major retail stores. Now, consumers can enjoy their favorite sauces not only in the restaurant but also in wholesale stores.

Chick-fil-A sauces are now available in three major warehouse chains: Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's Wholesale. These establishments will offer a new format: a double pack of 24 oz. bottles, designed for higher consumption. This size is ideal for family gatherings, barbecues, and for those who can't resist the taste of Chick-fil-A sauce at home.

| Costco, Khosro, en.e-noticies.cat

A Much Desired Product

The arrival of these sauces in wholesale stores responds to a clear demand from consumers. For years, Chick-fil-A fans have asked to be able to take their sauces home in larger quantities. Previously, it was only possible to purchase small versions in selected supermarkets or directly in the restaurants.

The presentation in double packs expands the brand's reach. Additionally, it also fits the customer profile of these large stores. Products in these stores are usually bought in larger volumes and at more competitive prices, making this new format even more attractive.

BJ's Wholesale Joins the Trend

Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) and Costco add Chick-fil-A for the first time. Additionally, the big news is the incorporation of BJ's Wholesale. This chain, which competes directly with the other two, now enters the game with a clear commitment to popular and high-turnover products.

For BJ's, the alliance with Chick-fil-A could represent a significant boost in its market positioning. Offering such an iconic and demanded product can be the perfect hook to attract new members and retain current ones.

A Benefit for Employees Too

Besides the commercial interest, Chick-fil-A has highlighted that part of the profits caused by the sale of its sauces in supermarkets will be used to fund educational opportunities for its employees. This initiative, which has already had good results in the past, will continue to support the professional development of those who work in the company.

This action combines marketing with social responsibility and aligns with the brand image that Chick-fil-A has tried to consolidate over the past years.

Condiments That Cross the Counter

With this strategy, Chick-fil-A joins a growing trend in the United States: bringing popular fast-food products to supermarket shelves. We are in a market where consumers increasingly seek to replicate their favorite dining experiences at home. That's why brands like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Popeyes have also started distributing sauces, dressings, and frozen products in stores.

The arrival of Chick-fil-A sauces in stores like Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's is clearly a commercial success. But it also marks a cultural shift in how these products are consumed and distributed in the country.

| Sam's Club

A Growing Phenomenon

The fanaticism for Chick-fil-A sauces is evident. Now, with their availability in large stores, this phenomenon can spread even further. Consumers who previously could only enjoy the sauce in restaurants now have the opportunity to take it home in larger quantities.

The question now is whether other brands will follow this path. Will we see new Chick-fil-A products on supermarket shelves? The success of the sauces could open the door to more products from the chain in the future. Undoubtedly, the fever for Chick-fil-A seems far from disappearing and could expand even more in American households.