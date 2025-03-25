How to Know if You Have Contaminated Products from Walmart and Kroger at Home: Urgent!

Recently, the FDA issued an urgent recall of several frozen foods sold in major supermarket chains like Walmart and Kroger. These are frozen meals from the brands Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's that could be contaminated with a foreign material, similar to wood. If you are a regular consumer of these, it is crucial that you check if the products you have at home are within the affected batches.

What Has Been Recalled from Walmart and Kroger

The contamination was discovered in some specific batches of frozen meals. This has forced Nestlé USA to pull several of its products from the shelves.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Grok

The affected products include popular options like ravioli, stir fry, and lasagnas, sold at Walmart, Kroger, and other supermarkets nationwide. The company assures that the issue is related to a material that can pose health risks, even causing choking incidents.

The Affected Products Are:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch Codes: 4261595912, 4283595912, 4356595912, 5018595912, 5038595912

Expiration Dates: OCT2025, NOV2025, JAN2026, FEB2026, MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch Codes: 4261595912, 4283595912, 4356595912, 5018595912, 5038595912

Expiration Dates: OCT2025, NOV2025, JAN2026, FEB2026, MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch Code: 4214595511

Expiration Date: SEPT2025

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna

Batch Codes: 4262595915, 4351595915, 5051595915, 5052595915

Expiration Dates: OCT2025, JAN2026, MAR2026

How to Identify If You Have Them at Home

If you have any of these frozen meals in your freezer, check the batch codes and expiration dates on the packaging. To do this, simply look at the labels and search for the indicated batch codes and dates. If your product matches any of the affected batches, you should discard it immediately.

What to Do If You Have a Recalled Product

If you find that one of the affected products is in your freezer, there are several options to follow:

Discard the Product: If you do not wish to return the product to the supermarket, simply discard it safely. Return the Product: If you prefer, you can take the product to the supermarket where you bought it and request a full refund or a replacement for another product.

It is important not to consume them, as the foreign material can pose health risks, including the possibility of choking or internal injuries.

What to Do If You Consumed the Product and Feel Unwell

If you have consumed any of these frozen meals and experience symptoms like abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing, or any other discomfort, it is essential that you seek immediate medical attention. In case of having had a choking incident or injuries, contact a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

How Nestlé Is Managing the Recall

Nestlé USA has stated that it is actively working with the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to investigate the source of the contamination and ensure the safety of its products. The company has expressed its apologies and assures that consumer safety remains its main priority.

Stay Alert and Check Your Freezer

This recall of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen foods highlights the importance of always being alert to FDA notices. If you are one of the many consumers who purchase these brands, make sure to check the products in your home and take the necessary measures. Food safety is a priority, and this type of recall is essential to avoid health risks.