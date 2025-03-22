Not Just Bank of America: The Other Popular Bank Closing Many Branches in the US

In recent months, the banking sector in the United States has experienced a notable trend: the closure of physical branches. Although Bank of America has been a protagonist of this strategy, it is not the only one.

TD Bank, one of the country's main financial entities, has also announced the closure of 38 branches in 10 states and Washington D.C., following the path of other financial institutions.

Reasons for TD Bank's Closures: Following Bank of America's Path

TD Bank's decision to close these 38 offices is due to several factors. More and more customers are opting to conduct transactions online, reducing the need to visit physical branches. The preference for digital banking has led financial institutions to invest in online platforms and mobile applications, decreasing the relevance of traditional offices.

Maintaining a physical branch involves significant costs. By closing offices with lower foot traffic, banks can reallocate resources to improve other services.

States Affected by TD Bank's 38 Closures

The TD Bank branches that will close before June 5 are located in Connecticut: Fairfield and Fort Kent or Maine: Gorham and Houlton. In Massachusetts: Bradford, East Longmeadow, Framingham, Holyoke, Methuen, and Tewksbury, in New Hampshire: Bristol, Contoocook, Hampton, and Wilton. Several locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina are also affected.

Bank of America's Situation: There Have Also Been Closures

Meanwhile, BofA has also implemented branch closures in various states. Including California, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

This measure is part of a strategy to adapt to the growing digitalization and the decrease in visits to physical offices. The closure of branches has several implications:

Affected Customers: Those who prefer personalized attention will have to adapt to digital channels or travel to more distant branches.

Employees: The closures may result in relocations or, in some cases, layoffs.

Local Communities: The absence of a bank branch can affect the local economy. Especially in areas where the branch was a central point of financial activity.

Solutions and Adaptations

To mitigate the consequences of these closures, banks are implementing several strategies. For example, strengthening digital channels. Improvements in mobile applications and online platforms to offer more efficient and secure services.

They focus on programs to teach customers how to use digital tools and adapt to online banking. Collaborations with retail stores or other entities to offer basic banking services in alternative locations are also valuable.

Overall, the closure of branches by TD Bank and Bank of America reflects a transformation in the banking industry. Driven by digitalization and changes in consumer preferences.