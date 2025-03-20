Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: Juan Roig Has Just Received Very Good News

In recent days, Mercadona's business environment has been tinged with optimism. The supermarket chain has just received important news that marks a crucial step for its expansion. This development occurs in a context where the company seeks to continue with its growth plan.

The information comes with a recent approval from the Oviedo City Council. It is a key change in the urban plan of the Prados de la Fuente area, which will allow Mercadona to open a new supermarket in the area. This change has replied to a neighborhood demand, allowing the provision of a service that the area's residents have requested.

| Europa Press

Mercadona's Arrival in Ciudad Naranco

The land designated for the installation of Mercadona is located in a key area of Ciudad Naranco, near Viseu, Santiago de Compostela, and Jersey City streets. This area has experienced significant growth in recent years, with newly constructed buildings that improve the residents' quality of life. Additionally, the supermarket will be located near the private sports complex inaugurated in 2021, which will further enhance the area's service offerings.

Mercadona's plan in Ciudad Naranco is ambitious, as it includes a 32,292 sq. ft. (3,000 square meters) commercial space, reports La Nueva España. Additionally, a dedicated parking lot will be included so that customers can access it conveniently. The plot has almost 43,056 sq. ft. (4,000 square meters), so the company has enough space to offer an optimized shopping experience tailored to the neighborhood's needs.

This new supermarket will arrive at a key moment when the area's residents had already expressed the scarcity of supermarkets in the area. The approval of the change of use facilitates the process, and the next steps will depend on the objection periods.

| Mercadona

However, the municipal government team has expressed its interest in expediting the procedures and providing the area with a highly demanded service by the citizens. As the initiative progresses, the Prados de la Fuente area will continue to transform and acquire new services.

An Expansion Model That Continues to Revolutionize the Market

Mercadona not only stands out for its presence in new areas but also for the way it optimizes its stores. Since 2016, the chain has adopted the "Store 8" model, a concept that has improved the efficiency and profitability of its establishments. This model is based on larger stores with a more efficient structure, allowing for better distribution and convenient service.

| Mercadona

According to Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, the Store 8s are "twice as profitable" as traditional formats. This has allowed the chain to reduce operating costs and improve productivity. Additionally, some stores already include the "Ready to Eat" space, an area being implemented in various locations to offer more services.

As of 2025, more than 85% of Mercadona's stores, both in Spain and Portugal, have adopted this model. The company plans to continue extending the Store 8s to all its establishments, with the goal of continuing to innovate. With plans like that of Ciudad Naranco, they continue to show their ability to expand and adapt to consumer demands.