Neither Maquinista nor Glòries: The Barcelona Shopping Center That Has Surprised Everyone

Shopping centers are an essential part of urban life, and Barcelona, as a dynamic and modern city, hosts several of these spaces. Among the most popular are La Maquinista or Glòries, but in recent years there is another that has caught the attention of many. It is the Splau shopping center, located in Cornellà de Llobregat, which has managed to earn a special place in the hearts of many.

Unlike other traditional centers, the Splau shopping center also stands out for its involvement in the community. Besides being a meeting point for shopping, it organizes activities that aim to encourage the active participation of visitors in various initiatives.

| Centre Comercial Splau

Splau Shopping Center's Latest Initiative Goes Beyond Shopping

The shopping center Splau, which has been operating for years, has integrated practices aimed at environmental preservation. In its tenth collaboration with the Festa del Riu, organized by the Cornellà City Council, Splau participated in various activities that promoted reforestation and the care of the Llobregat River. The planting of native trees was one of the highlighted acts, with the sowing of species such as tamarisk, ash, and mastic, essential for maintaining local biodiversity.

According to the company, these actions are part of its strategy to contribute to the care of the natural environment and generate a positive impact on the community. Additionally, the center organized a "plogging" event, which combines sports and waste collection.

| Centre Comercial Splau

This event, led by athlete Sara Carmona, invited participants to explore the natural environment while contributing to the area's cleanliness. Through these initiatives, Splau seeks to involve its visitors in activities that promote environmental responsibility and social well-being.

A Model of Community Integration

Splau has demonstrated that it is not only a place for shopping but also a center that understands the importance of its social role. Its support for the community is reflected in initiatives such as the donation of 2,000 euros for the recovery of the Llobregat riverbank. Additionally, the center has been involved in various charitable campaigns, from collecting toys during the holiday season to collaborating with associations that support animals in shelters.

| Centre Comercial Splau

This center has been recognized for its commitment to the environment. In fact, in 2025, it received for the seventh consecutive year the Compromís per a la Sostenibilitat Turística distinction, awarded by the Diputació de Barcelona and other local entities. According to the company, this recognition underscores its commitment to practices that aim to improve both the natural environment and the quality of life of the area's inhabitants.

Splau has managed to position itself as a space that goes beyond the traditional concept of a shopping center. With its wide range of offerings and community involvement, it has adapted to visitors' expectations and become a point of reference within the city. Its ability to evolve and offer diverse experiences makes it stand out in Barcelona's commercial landscape.