Juan Roig and Mercadona's Joy in the Middle of March: It Affects Thousands of Spaniards

Although it's still March, Mercadona is already working on its big bet for this summer. Under the direction of Juan Roig, the company is preparing an initiative that promises to transform the labor landscape. With a clear vision toward the summer season, the company is ready to surprise everyone.

Working Conditions and Benefits for New Employees

The company seeks to incorporate nearly 5,000 new employees to ensure efficient service adapted to the summer demand. The job offers are already available through Mercadona's Employment Portal, with attractive conditions and a focus on professional development.

Mercadona is offering a gross monthly salary of 1,685 euros for a 40-hour workweek. Additionally, the company provides specific training from day one, which doesn't require prior experience. The training ensures that workers can quickly adapt to their new positions and start contributing immediately.

Schedule planning is another highlight in Mercadona's job offers. The company provides schedules in advance to facilitate work-life balance, offering different shift options depending on the type of contract. This flexibility is highly valued by employees, as it allows them to better organize their time and adapt to the company's needs.

Mercadona also stands out for its customer service vocation and its capacity for continuous improvement. The new hires will become part of a team committed to offering a quality experience for both customers and employees. The company ensures that both the employees' work experience and the customers' experience will be positive during the summer campaign.

Employment and Expansion of Mercadona

With more than 100,000 workers throughout Spain, Mercadona continues to create quality employment. This growth is directly related to its constant expansion, both in Spain and in the international market. In 2025, the company plans to open more supermarkets in Portugal, which will generate even more employment in the future.

The company continues to bet on job stability. It offers its employees a series of additional benefits, such as medical insurance, discounts on chain products, and access to a pension plan. This, along with its continuous growth, reaffirms Mercadona's commitment to the well-being of its workers.

This selection process is an excellent opportunity for those seeking employment in a company with a strong focus on training and team development. With the conditions and benefits offered, Mercadona's new workers will be well-equipped to perform their jobs and enjoy a rewarding work experience.