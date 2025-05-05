Looks Like Ikea, but It's from Lidl and It's Ideal for Your Home: A Crazy Deal at a Crazy Price

Lidl surprises its customers again with a practical invention that is revolutionizing homes due to its utility and unbeatable price. More and more people are discovering it and don't hesitate to take it home. Its compact design and specific function make it an essential item that many already consider a basic at home.

Practical, Versatile, and Easy to Use

Lidl's retractable clothesline is perfect for drying clothes in small spaces without sacrificing order or aesthetics. It can be installed in bathrooms, terraces, laundry rooms, gardens, or caravans. When retracted, it disappears from view and allows any space to be kept clean, organized, and obstacle-free.

It includes two retractable lines that allow several garments to be hung at once without tangling or taking up too much space. It offers a drying capacity of 85 ft. (26 meters) well distributed. The wall-mounted swivel bracket makes it easy to hang in different directions, adapting to corners or spaces with limited access.

| Lidl

It is made with quality plastic and metal components that ensure firmness, durability, and resistance to the daily weight of clothes. This robust design is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The automatic winding system collects the line cleanly, without knots or the need for constant adjustments.

Lidl's retractable line is available in white and black, neutral colors that easily match any type of decoration. Its design is discreet, modern, and takes up little space when not in use. The assembly is quick and simple, as it only requires attaching it to the wall with basic screws.

Maximum Functionality for Those Seeking Order and Efficiency

This Lidl product can support up to 33 lbs. (15 kilos) of clothes, being enough for complete loads without the need for bulky clotheslines or permanent installations. Once retracted, the space is free and can be used for other purposes without inconvenience. This way, visual space, comfort, and order are gained in any room.

It is ideal for those living in small apartments or studios where drying clothes can become a space and organization problem. It is also useful in gardens or terraces where fixed structures are not desired. Its use is so simple that it requires no prior experience or complicated tools for installation.

| Lidl

The line requires little maintenance thanks to its durable and well-thought-out design. The system keeps adequate tension that prevents clothes from dragging or piling up. Just an occasional cleaning is enough to keep its appearance and function like the first day even after months of use.

All this makes this line a smart investment for those seeking practicality without overspending or filling the house with unnecessary items. It is a versatile, compact, and durable solution with multiple domestic applications. The best part: it can be purchased now at Lidl for only 12.99 euros.

Prices and offers updated on 05/05/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes