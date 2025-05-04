Happiness Has Arrived at Mercadona: What Customers Were Asking For Is Back and Costs €1

At Mercadona, they always surprise with new products that captivate their customers. This time, the return of a desired product has caused a great stir among shoppers. It's not just any novelty, but something very special.

Mercadona Revives Buitoni Wafers

Buitoni wafers have returned to Mercadona to delight customers who missed them. With their 16-unit format and a price of 1.20 euros, they are an economical and accessible option. The wafers are presented as an ideal choice for those looking for a ready-to-use dough, perfect for preparing homemade turnovers or delicious desserts.

Buitoni wafers are not only easy to handle, but they also offer a sturdy dough that doesn't break or stick. They are perfect for filling with your favorite ingredients, both savory and sweet. Additionally, their versatility extends to different cooking methods, whether fried, baked, or in air fryers, adapting to all preferences.

The return of the wafers to Mercadona is a direct response to the demand from customers who requested their return. Many were waiting for the restocking of this product that had become difficult to find in recent times. The supermarket chain has listened to its consumers and has managed to satisfy their requests effectively.

The Buitoni brand has kept an excellent reputation with its products, and the wafers are no exception. Although larger versions of wafers for Argentine-style turnovers were offered at Mercadona, the return to traditional wafers has been very well received. This shows the customers' loyalty to the brand and their trust in the quality of Buitoni wafers.

Tips for Using Buitoni Wafers in Your Recipes

If you want to get the best results with Buitoni wafers from Mercadona, it is advisable to let them rest at room temperature for a few minutes. This step will help make the dough more manageable and prevent it from breaking when filling. Additionally, sealing the edges with a fork is key to ensuring the filling doesn't escape during cooking.

Buitoni wafers can be fried in hot oil until golden and crispy. If you prefer a healthier option, you can bake them at 392°F (200°C) for about 10-12 minutes to achieve a light yet equally tasty texture. You can also use them in an air fryer for a low-fat option that keeps the flavor of the wafers.

It's important not to overload the wafers with filling to prevent them from overflowing during cooking. A balanced filling will allow the turnovers to cook evenly, with a crispy exterior and a tasty interior. Buitoni wafers are perfect for creating a variety of recipes, both savory and sweet, for all tastes.

In addition to turnovers, Buitoni wafers can be used to prepare other delicious recipes like empanadas, pies, or even party snacks. Their versatility in the kitchen makes the wafers a highly appreciated product for those looking for a practical and delicious option. With them, you can create all kinds of innovative dishes without losing the flavor and quality that Mercadona offers you.

