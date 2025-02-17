New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia: The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States
New York reigns again in the list of the 20 best pizzerias in the United States
Each year, the prestigious Italian site 50 Top Pizza's evaluates the best pizzerias in the United States. In its most recent list, from mid-2024, New York once again dominates. For the third consecutive year, Una Pizza Napoletana, located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has been named the best pizzeria in the country.
The city not only took the top spot but also secured 10 positions within the ranking, reaffirming its status as the pizza capital in the United States.
Una Pizza Napoletana: The Best in the Country
Anthony Mangieri, owner of Una Pizza Napoletana, has dedicated his career to perfecting traditional Neapolitan pizza. His focus on high-quality ingredients and artisanal processes has kept his restaurant in the top spot. Another year, it leads the 50 Top Pizza's list again.
The establishment began its story in New Jersey in the 90s. Currently, it is located on Orchard Street, in the heart of the Lower East Side. Mangieri, a Yankees fan, continues to closely supervise the preparation of his product. "I still make the dough in the morning for every pizza people eat," he commented in an interview.
The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States
The 50 Top Pizza's ranking included restaurants from various cities such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, Portland, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Here is the complete list of the 20 best pizzerias in the country:
Una Pizza Napoletana – New York
Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco
Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia
Ribalta – New York
Ken's Artisan Pizza – Portland
Jay's – Kenmore
Don Antonio – New York
Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles
La Leggenda – Miami
Robert's – Chicago
'O Munaciello – Miami
Partenope Ristorante – Dallas
Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City
Pasquale's – South Kingstown
Song' E Napule – New York
Kesté – New York
Ops – New York
Fabrica Pizza – Tampa
Pizza Secret – New York
Flour House – San Luis Obispo
New York Reaffirms Its Pizza Dominance
The presence of 10 New York pizzerias in the ranking confirms that the city remains the queen of pizza in the United States. It's no coincidence that this dish, of Italian origin, has found its best version in the Big Apple.
Besides New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago stand out in the list with restaurants offering different styles of pizza, from traditional Neapolitan to thick crust.
Pizza Continues to Evolve in the U.S.
With more and more chefs betting on artisanal techniques and quality ingredients, pizza in the United States continues to evolve. The 50 Top Pizza's list offers a key guide for lovers of this dish, highlighting places that have managed to preserve the Italian tradition while innovating in their preparations.
For those seeking the best pizza in the country, New York remains the ideal destination.
