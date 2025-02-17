Logo e-notícies EN
A pizza with a crispy crust and a tattooed hand in the background.
CONSUMER AFFAIRS

New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia: The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States

New York reigns again in the list of the 20 best pizzerias in the United States

Lena

Each year, the prestigious Italian site 50 Top Pizza's evaluates the best pizzerias in the United States. In its most recent list, from mid-2024, New York once again dominates. For the third consecutive year, Una Pizza Napoletana, located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has been named the best pizzeria in the country.

The city not only took the top spot but also secured 10 positions within the ranking, reaffirming its status as the pizza capital in the United States.

Instagram capture of the pizzas at the Madre Lievito restaurant
Talking about Pizza is talking about New York | @madrelievitorestaurants

Una Pizza Napoletana: The Best in the Country

Anthony Mangieri, owner of Una Pizza Napoletana, has dedicated his career to perfecting traditional Neapolitan pizza. His focus on high-quality ingredients and artisanal processes has kept his restaurant in the top spot. Another year, it leads the 50 Top Pizza's list again.

The establishment began its story in New Jersey in the 90s. Currently, it is located on Orchard Street, in the heart of the Lower East Side. Mangieri, a Yankees fan, continues to closely supervise the preparation of his product. "I still make the dough in the morning for every pizza people eat," he commented in an interview.

The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States

The 50 Top Pizza's ranking included restaurants from various cities such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, Portland, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Here is the complete list of the 20 best pizzerias in the country:

  • Una Pizza Napoletana – New York

  • Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco

  • Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia

  • Ribalta – New York

  • Ken's Artisan Pizza – Portland

  • Jay's – Kenmore

  • Don Antonio – New York

  • Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles

  • La Leggenda – Miami

  • Robert's – Chicago

  • 'O Munaciello – Miami

  • Partenope Ristorante – Dallas

  • Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City

  • Pasquale's – South Kingstown

  • Song' E Napule – New York

  • Kesté – New York

  • Ops – New York

  • Fabrica Pizza – Tampa

  • Pizza Secret – New York

  • Flour House – San Luis Obispo

New York Reaffirms Its Pizza Dominance

The presence of 10 New York pizzerias in the ranking confirms that the city remains the queen of pizza in the United States. It's no coincidence that this dish, of Italian origin, has found its best version in the Big Apple.

Besides New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago stand out in the list with restaurants offering different styles of pizza, from traditional Neapolitan to thick crust.

Pizza Continues to Evolve in the U.S.

With more and more chefs betting on artisanal techniques and quality ingredients, pizza in the United States continues to evolve. The 50 Top Pizza's list offers a key guide for lovers of this dish, highlighting places that have managed to preserve the Italian tradition while innovating in their preparations.

For those seeking the best pizza in the country, New York remains the ideal destination.

