New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia: The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States

Each year, the prestigious Italian site 50 Top Pizza's evaluates the best pizzerias in the United States. In its most recent list, from mid-2024, New York once again dominates. For the third consecutive year, Una Pizza Napoletana, located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has been named the best pizzeria in the country.

The city not only took the top spot but also secured 10 positions within the ranking, reaffirming its status as the pizza capital in the United States.

| @madrelievitorestaurants

Una Pizza Napoletana: The Best in the Country

Anthony Mangieri, owner of Una Pizza Napoletana, has dedicated his career to perfecting traditional Neapolitan pizza. His focus on high-quality ingredients and artisanal processes has kept his restaurant in the top spot. Another year, it leads the 50 Top Pizza's list again.

The establishment began its story in New Jersey in the 90s. Currently, it is located on Orchard Street, in the heart of the Lower East Side. Mangieri, a Yankees fan, continues to closely supervise the preparation of his product. "I still make the dough in the morning for every pizza people eat," he commented in an interview.

The 20 Best Pizzerias in the United States

The 50 Top Pizza's ranking included restaurants from various cities such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, Portland, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Here is the complete list of the 20 best pizzerias in the country:

Una Pizza Napoletana – New York

Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco

Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia

Ribalta – New York

Ken's Artisan Pizza – Portland

Jay's – Kenmore

Don Antonio – New York

Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles

La Leggenda – Miami

Robert's – Chicago

'O Munaciello – Miami

Partenope Ristorante – Dallas

Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City

Pasquale's – South Kingstown

Song' E Napule – New York

Kesté – New York

Ops – New York

Fabrica Pizza – Tampa

Pizza Secret – New York

Flour House – San Luis Obispo

New York Reaffirms Its Pizza Dominance

The presence of 10 New York pizzerias in the ranking confirms that the city remains the queen of pizza in the United States. It's no coincidence that this dish, of Italian origin, has found its best version in the Big Apple.

Besides New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago stand out in the list with restaurants offering different styles of pizza, from traditional Neapolitan to thick crust.

Pizza Continues to Evolve in the U.S.

With more and more chefs betting on artisanal techniques and quality ingredients, pizza in the United States continues to evolve. The 50 Top Pizza's list offers a key guide for lovers of this dish, highlighting places that have managed to preserve the Italian tradition while innovating in their preparations.

For those seeking the best pizza in the country, New York remains the ideal destination.