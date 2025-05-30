It looks like Cheetos, but Mercadona sells it and it's sparking passion all over Spain: €1

Mercadona never ceases to surprise, and this time they've launched something that's caused a real stir. Mercadona's aisles are full of whispers about this new product. Many people can't stop talking about it.

At Mercadona, they know how to capture attention, and they've done it again. This new product has more than a few people intrigued and talking among friends. Mercadona is once again putting the spotlight on a different and very eye-catching product.

a design that brings to mind a well-known cartoon

The fried Binkies cheese-flavored snack stands out for its unique shape. Many consumers visually associate it with the iconic character Pikachu from the popular Pokémon series. This unique design has been key to attracting attention on the shelves.

Mercadona has thus managed to create a snack that's not only enjoyable for its flavor but also stands out for its fun appearance. This positions it as a different option within the fried snack segment. Its originality in design is clearly an advantage for attracting a young and family audience.

The snack's packaging contains 2.8 oz. (80 g), an amount intended for individual consumption or to share in small portions. This size also makes it easy to transport and store. The presentation is simple and practical, a common feature in Mercadona's products.

In addition, the price is another attractive factor: the package is sold for €1.10. This makes it an economical option compared to other cheese snacks available on the market. Mercadona thus keeps its strategy of offering new products at competitive prices.

flavor and comparison: Binkies versus other cheese snacks

The flavor of the Binkies snack has caused varied comments. Many consumers find that the taste is reminiscent of the famous Cheetos Pandilla, a classic in the segment of fried cheese-flavored snacks. This comparison places the new product within a highly demanded category.

Mercadona has managed to create a snack with a familiar flavor profile, which may make its acceptance in the market easier. However, the brand also brings its own identity, setting itself apart thanks to its texture and the particular touch of the cheese used. It's perfect for outdoor plans that are so desired at this time of year.

The variety of opinions about its flavor reflects the interest this launch is generating. This may also spark the curiosity of those who haven't tried it yet. In this sense, Mercadona succeeds by presenting a product that invites experimentation without straying from popular flavors.

The fried Binkies snack becomes an option for those looking for something different within the wide range of cheese-flavored snacks. Its balance between novelty and tradition is an attractive formula for today's consumer. It's clear that it's not leaving anyone who tries it indifferent.

