Customers have spoken and Mercadona delivers: this cream is insane, only €3

Mercadona surprises with an approach that combines what already worked with new features that attract attention. It's a carefully crafted product, designed for those who value the classic but are looking for something better. The reception in stores has been remarkable.

The launch reflects the way Mercadona understands its customers, offering products that convey trust and quality. The formula and fragrance are part of the appeal that is winning over many. That's why many have already noticed it or are eager for it to arrive at their Mercadona.

Mercadona launches a body cream that sounds familiar

The new Esferas Vitamin E and A body cream from Mercadona comes in a 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml) format. Its main attraction is the small vitamin capsules that melt upon contact with the skin. This formula includes vitamin E and A, known for their antioxidant and regenerating properties.

Enriched with green tea extract, the cream offers additional benefits to protect the skin. Green tea is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight aging and keeps the skin fresh. In addition, it deeply moisturizes, providing softness and elasticity.

| Mercadona

This cream differs from previous versions because it doesn't contain hyaluronic acid. This absence marks a notable change compared to the Esferas Vit-E cream with hyaluronic acid that Mercadona previously sold. Therefore, it's a product with a specific profile designed for those seeking hydration and antioxidants without the extra moisturizing component.

The method of use is simple: it should be applied to clean, dry skin, massaging until fully absorbed. The light, melting texture makes it easy to apply and doesn't leave a greasy feeling. It's ideal for daily care and for those who enjoy a simple and effective beauty ritual.

a citrus scent reminiscent of Elisabeth Arden's Green Tea cream

One of the details that has most attracted attention in this Mercadona cream is its scent. The citrus fragrance it gives off is fresh and natural. Many users have found that it closely resembles the scent of Elisabeth Arden's Green Tea cream, a classic recognized in the cosmetic world.

This olfactory characteristic adds an extra touch of freshness that makes it a very pleasant option for those who value fragrance in body products. The scent is soft but long-lasting, accompanying the feeling of cleanliness and hydration it provides.

| Mercadona

The packaging keeps a functional and simple design, typical of Mercadona's Deliplus line. The transparent bottle lets you see the capsules containing the vitamins, an attractive visual detail that reinforces the perception of quality and naturalness. The 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml) size ensures good longevity for daily use.

As for the price, this Mercadona body cream is available for just 3.10 euros, a very competitive figure in the market for moisturizing products with specific ingredients. This positions it as an affordable option without giving up valuable ingredients and a carefully crafted sensory experience.

Prices and offers updated on 05/29/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes