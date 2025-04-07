Happiness Arrives at Mercadona with a Product Many Were Demanding: €2

Mercadona, always alert to its customers' needs, knows how important it is to offer practical options for pets. Many owners look for quick and nutritious solutions to feed their cats. This new product promises to be the ideal choice for those who want to take care of their felines' diet in a simple and delicious way.

Complete Nutrition for Adult Cats

Mercadona has introduced a product designed to meet the nutritional needs of adult cats. This product comes in a pack with four units of 3.5 oz. (100 grams) each, ideal for your cat's daily meals. Two of the units are made with chicken, while the other two are beef, offering a variety of flavors.

The 14 oz. (400 grams) format is perfect for keeping the product fresh for longer. This presentation is convenient for those who have a single cat as well as for those who have several, as you can easily distribute the portions. Thanks to its compact size, it is easy to store in any space in your pantry or refrigerator.

| Mercadona

Besides being practical, it meets the dietary needs of adult cats, with a combination of ingredients that promote a balanced diet. Adult cats require specific nutrition to stay active and healthy, and this Mercadona product is formulated to meet those needs.

With the convenience of its format, it is an excellent option for those moments when you need a quick solution to feed your pet. You won't have to worry about preparing or storing other types of food, as this product has it all.

A Price You Won't Expect

The price of the pack is only 2 euros, making it an economical and accessible option for many cat owners. Compared to other brands, this product offers an excellent quality-price ratio, allowing you to feed your cat with a quality option without breaking your budget.

This affordable price, along with the practicality of its format, makes it one of the most attractive options on the market. While there are many brands available, few offer such a complete and balanced product at such a competitive price. This makes it a perfect option for those who want the best for their cat without having to spend on more expensive brands.

| Europa Press

This pâté for adult cats is available in all Mercadona physical stores and also on their online platform. This way, you can access the product whether you prefer to shop from home or go directly to the store. The option to buy it online is especially useful if you prefer to avoid crowds or don't have a store nearby.

Its excellent quality-price ratio makes it a very attractive option for many cat owners. If you are a regular Mercadona customer, you can find it in your weekly shopping and take advantage of its benefits for your pet's nutrition. The possibility of purchasing it online also facilitates the purchase, ensuring that you can enjoy this product without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 04/07/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes