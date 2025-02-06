New Setback for Isak Andic's Family, the Owner of Mango Who Just Passed Away

The death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, has left a deep void in his family and in everything he had been developing. One of those dreams was to sail around the world aboard his yacht Nirvana Formentera, but his plans were thwarted. The Catalan businessman couldn't complete the adventure he so desired.

Isak Andic had started his journey in the Pacific when an accident caused the yacht to break down. This forced him to return to Spain while repairs were underway, as explained by Vanitatis. Unfortunately, his unexpected passing halted any possibility of fulfilling his dream.

Isak Andic's yacht, trapped in New Zealand

The Nirvana Formentera was not just a yacht, but a reflection of Isak Andic's love for the sea. Purchased in 2008 for 30 million euros (33 million dollars), it became his place of rest and fun, as well as a space for unforgettable moments. With a capacity for 12 people, the boat includes top-level suites, two dining rooms, a modern kitchen, and a main cabin with an office, all designed by architect José Juanpere Millet.

However, as of today, beyond Andic's tragic passing, the yacht is not sailing the seas. According to the cited source, the Nirvana Formentera is in a shipyard in New Zealand, where it is being repaired. Although details haven't been disclosed, it seems an accident in the South Pacific forced the yacht to be sent for repairs.

Although Isak Andic's idea was to continue sailing toward new horizons, the businessman's death left this project on hold. Now, his children have taken on the responsibility of completing their father's dream. Although it won't be a world tour as planned, once repaired, they intend to sail again.

The projects Isak Andic couldn't complete

The truth is that Isak Andic had other projects, such as the construction of a larger yacht, the Nirvana II, although he finalized the plans. The businessman's death also left incomplete the construction of a hangar for his private jet at Barcelona airport, intended to facilitate the travel of Mango's executives. These plans now remain in the air, and it will be up to the family to decide how to manage these projects.

The inheritance left by these material assets is only part of Isak Andic's legacy. Besides the yacht, his children face the task of managing Mango, one of the most important companies in Spain. The process of organizing the inheritance will be long, but the children are determined to keep their father's legacy alive.

Isak Andic's departure has been a devastating blow to his family, who maintained a close relationship with him. The businessman's three children support each other as they go through this painful process. Despite the sadness, they continue with the management of the family business and the care of the Nirvana Formentera, hoping to keep their father's dreams alive.