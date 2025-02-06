Mercadona drives customers crazy with its delicious novelty: dinner ready in seconds

If you're a lover of fast and tasty food, Mercadona's kebab filling is one of the products that can't be missing from your freezer. With its juicy flavor, easy preparation, and affordable price, it has managed to capture everyone's attention. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy this delicious option, which has won the hearts of consumers.

A dish that is prepared in just a few minutes

Mercadona's kebab filling is made with roasted chicken meat, processed traditionally. This process ensures that each bite retains its freshness and flavor. Thanks to this preparation, the product offers a juicy texture and full intensity in every piece.

Additionally, the meat in this kebab is certified as Halal, making it an ideal option for those who follow certain dietary traditions. This detail makes it accessible to more people without losing its authentic flavor. If you're looking for a kebab that respects those traditions, this is the product you need.

| Mercadona

Thanks to its ultra-frozen presentation, the filling maintains its freshness and flavor intact until the moment of preparation. This freezing ensures that, even if you store it in your freezer, it will always be ready to enjoy. You just have to defrost it at the right time without losing its properties.

The preparation is as easy as heating the filling in a pan with a little oil for 5-6 minutes over medium-high heat. That simple, you'll have your kebab ready to serve and enjoy in a matter of minutes, without complications.

Mercadona bets on dishes that many like

This kebab filling comes in 300-gram packages, perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to prepare a quick meal for yourself or share it with friends, this format adapts to all needs. Additionally, its size is ideal for preparing a generous amount of kebab without waste.

This product is very versatile in the kitchen, allowing you to enjoy it in many ways. You can prepare it in pita bread, join it with salads, or include it in other recipes. The possibilities are endless, and it will always offer a delicious flavor.

| Mercadona

Additionally, the quality-price ratio is unbelievable. This kebab filling is offered for 3.25 euros, making it an accessible option for all budgets. You don't have to spend much to enjoy a quality kebab.

If you love the taste of kebab, this Mercadona product is an excellent option to always have on hand. With its ease of preparation and versatility, it will allow you to enjoy an authentic kebab without having to leave home.

Prices and offers updated on 06/02/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes