Neither Olive Oil nor Sunflower Oil: This Is the Best for Frying, According to Experts

When we think of cooking oils, the first thing that comes to mind is probably olive oil or sunflower oil. Both are the most common in Spanish kitchens, but the truth is that there are other oils that could be even better. It all depends on how they are used.

According to a recent report from the Danish portal Nyheder, an oil that is gaining popularity among chefs is avocado oil. Experts point out that it has considerable advantages, especially for frying. One of the reasons why chefs recommend avocado oil is its high resistance to elevated temperatures.

Unlike olive oil and sunflower oil, which have lower smoke points, it can withstand higher temperatures. All this without breaking down or releasing harmful substances, making it an ideal option for frying. This property makes it perfect for cooking techniques that require high temperatures.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Jonathan Austin Daniels, Nungning20

The Benefits of Avocado Oil

But the benefits of avocado oil don't end there. According to experts, this oil is an excellent source of essential unsaturated fatty acids, such as omegas 6 and omega 9, which are beneficial for cardiovascular health. These fatty acids help reduce the risk of heart disease and improve "good" cholesterol levels in the body.

Additionally, avocado oil is rich in vitamins A, E, and B group. Vitamin A is essential for eye health, vitamin E acts as a protector against cholesterol, and B vitamins have antioxidant properties. Protecting the body's cells against cellular damage and premature aging.

Avocado oil also has properties that go beyond nutrition. It is beneficial for the skin, thanks to its antioxidant compounds and its ability to hydrate the dermis. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it an excellent option for those looking to improve their metabolism.

| Europa Press

An Oil Full of Properties

Finally, avocado oil also has benefits for oral health. It contributes to maintaining healthy gums and preventing dental problems. For all these reasons, although olive oil and sunflower oil are popular options in Spanish cuisine, avocado oil is positioning itself as the best alternative for frying.

Not only because of its heat resistance but also because of its multiple nutritional properties and health benefits. Experts do not hesitate to recommend it as a key ingredient for a healthy diet.