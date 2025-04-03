Neither Lidl nor Carrefour: This Is the Supermarket That Sells the Best Dubai Chocolate

In recent months, Dubai Chocolate has burst onto the market, becoming a true mass phenomenon. What started as a curiosity on social media has ended up establishing itself as a gastronomic trend in Spain. Large chains like Lidl have launched their own version and sold out in minutes.

However, one of the best options for this chocolate is found at Primaprix. It offers it at a competitive price and with exceptional quality. This chocolate is not just another product on a supermarket shelf.

| en.e-noticies.cat, PrimaPrix

Its unique combination of milk chocolate, creamy pistachio filling, and kadayif, a crunchy noodle characteristic of Arab pastries, makes it unique. Its flavor balances the sweetness of the chocolate with the intensity of the pistachio and the crunchy texture of the kadayif, achieving a gourmet experience accessible to all budgets. The success of this chocolate is no coincidence.

The Success of Dubai Chocolate

Unlike other trendy products that tend to be fleeting, this sweet has managed to captivate both chocolate lovers and those seeking different flavors. At Primaprix, it is marketed in two versions: milk chocolate and white chocolate. Both with the unmistakable filling that has conquered palates.

Its price, 5.99 euros, makes it an affordable treat that could well be found in a top-level candy boutique. One of the factors that has boosted its popularity is its exclusivity. While similar chocolates can be found in other establishments like Lidl or Alcampo.

The Primaprix version stands out for its quality and authenticity. Its elegant packaging, in green and gold tones, reinforces the feeling of accessible top-level and makes it ideal for gifting or enjoying on special occasions. The secret of its success lies in the quality of its ingredients.

The pistachio used in its filling is dense and aromatic, evoking the best Middle Eastern desserts, like baklava. Added to this is the kadayif, which provides a touch of lightness and an irresistible crunch. This combination of textures and flavors has won over even those who are not usually fond of sweets.

| Sri Widyowati, Getty Images de LittleBee80, en.e-noticies.cat

A Must-Have for Good Chocolate Lovers

Dubai Chocolate has become a must-have for good chocolate lovers and new gastronomic experiences. If you are one of those who enjoy discovering new gourmet gems, this sweet is a sure bet. Its balance of flavors, sophisticated packaging, and exclusivity at Primaprix have elevated it to star product status.

It is not just a passing trend, but a true delight that is here to stay. So if you are one of those who can't go without this delight in your pantry, you can now look for your nearest Primaprix. There, your desires can come true.