PNC Bank's Latest Innovation Makes Millions of Americans Smile: Starting Today

In the digital era, security in online payments is essential. PNC Bank has launched a new service called Paze, which makes it easy for its customers to make online purchases quickly, simply, and securely.​

Paze is an online payment solution that allows PNC Bank customers and other financial institutions to consolidate their eligible cards in one place. This streamlines the payment process at online merchants without the need to manually enter card numbers.​

Advantages of Using Paze at PNC Bank

It requires no additional setup or the download of a new application. Additionally, there is no need to remember additional usernames or passwords.

Paze replaces your actual card numbers with unique identifiers when making payments. It means that merchants never receive your actual card numbers, reducing the risk of fraud and increasing security in transactions.​ Through the PNC Bank mobile banking app, you can easily review, add, or remove your eligible cards for use with Paze.

How to Activate Paze? PNC Bank Makes It Easy for You

To start using Paze, access the PNC mobile banking app. Log in with your usual credentials, navigate to "Cards and Paze," and within the menu, select the corresponding option.​

Select "Shop Online with Paze." Here you can manage your cards and activate the service. Once activated, when making online purchases at participating merchants, enter your associated email address or select Paze.

Verify your identity with a code sent to your mobile phone and choose the card you wish to pay with.​ Paze avoids the tedious task of entering card numbers and other details for each online purchase.​

By not sharing your card numbers with merchants, the possibility of this information being compromised is reduced.​ Additionally, it centralizes all your eligible cards in one place, making their use and management easier.​

Greater Peace of Mind in Your Purchases

By using Paze, PNC Bank customers can feel more secure when making online payments. The combination of convenience and security offered by this service allows for a worry-free shopping experience, knowing that your financial information is protected.​

Overall, Paze is an innovative solution that improves the way we make online payments. Offering speed, simplicity, and above all, greater security for PNC Bank customers.​