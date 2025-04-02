Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: The Famous Supermarket Opening New Stores Across Spain

The supermarket sector is constantly changing, with new openings and strategies to attract more customers. In Spain, Mercadona and Lidl clearly lead the sector, although there is another well-known chain that has experienced significant growth. Slowly but steadily, this other supermarket chain is expanding into many regions of Spain.

We are talking about Veritas, a chain specializing in organic food, which is consolidating with a different proposal. Its business model is based on offering natural foods, which has allowed it to increase its presence in recent years. Now, with new investments, it plans to take another step and strengthen its position in the market.

| Europa Press

An Ambitious Expansion Plan

Veritas closed 2024 with a turnover of 122 million euros, which represents an increase of 4.3% compared to the previous year. Although its growth in comparable surface area has been more limited, the company continues to advance with new openings and store renovations.

During the last year, the company planned to open eight establishments, but finally inaugurated five. Delays in licenses and permits prevented meeting the initial goal. Even so, the chain continues with its growth plan and already has 85 operational stores in different communities.

For 2025, Veritas has outlined a strategy that includes the opening of eight new supermarkets. The planned investment amounts to six million euros, with new stores in Catalonia, Madrid, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia, and the Basque Country. Additionally, it will update several of its establishments to improve its offering and adapt to new consumer needs.

A Model That Continues to Gain Customers

Unlike Mercadona and Lidl, which compete with prices and variety, Veritas focuses on organic food. Its market share in this sector reaches 8.45% in Spain and rises to 18.65% in Catalonia. The company seeks to bring this type of food to more households, trusting that demand will continue to increase.

| Europa Press, DAPA Images

Within its strategy, Veritas has allocated more than half a million euros to improve its organic bakery. It has also implemented programs to promote responsible practices among its suppliers. Another of its initiatives has been the glass container return system, with which customers receive incentives for recycling.

In addition to expansion, according to the company, they are betting on differentiating themselves with exclusive items and more sustainable processes. Although its growth is not as fast as other chains, it continues to consolidate as a reference in the organic sector. With the new expansions, Veritas hopes to expand its reach and strengthen its presence in different communities.

Its strategy for 2025 not only includes new stores but also the improvement of its infrastructure and the optimization of its service. Veritas continues its path in an increasingly competitive sector, offering an alternative to those seeking more natural and responsible food.