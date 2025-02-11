Happiness Arrives at Lidl: The New Product Customers Were Shouting For Is Now Here

Lidl has launched a new version of its artisanal ham croquettes, one of the most popular products on its shelves. These croquettes are a benchmark of quality and taste, but the company has not stopped improving their characteristics to adapt to new demands. If you are a fan of these products, you won't want to miss the latest novelty that has arrived in stores.

Lidl Decides to Improve Its Artisanal Ham Croquettes

Lidl has introduced significant improvements to the recipe of its croquettes to offer a more balanced option to its customers. This product has been reformulated to adapt to new consumption trends, especially those seeking to reduce sugar and fat content. As a result, the croquettes continue to maintain their delicious taste, but with an improved nutritional profile.

The company has also shown its commitment to consumers' health by offering products that are part of a healthier diet. Although Lidl's ham croquettes were already a tasty and popular option, the company wanted to take a step further to meet the growing demand for more balanced products. Lidl is always alert to its customers' needs, and the product reform aims to make it even healthier.

Lidl announced in its brochure this week that its artisanal ham croquettes have reduced sugar content by 59%. This significant improvement is part of the company's overall effort to offer products with less sugar and fat, contributing to a more balanced and healthy diet. This reformulation reflects the growing trend in the food industry to reduce added sugars in traditional products.

The change is an important step in making these products more suitable for a more controlled diet without sacrificing taste. Despite the sugar reduction, the croquettes maintain their characteristic creaminess and flavor, allowing for a unique culinary experience. With this improvement, Lidl continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality and the well-being of its customers.

This Is What the Reformulated Ham Croquettes Are Like

These croquettes come in a 500-gram (17.6 oz) package, which equals about 14-20 units, depending on the size of the croquettes. This makes them a perfect option for a family meal or a dinner with friends. Their preparation is simple: just 3-4 minutes in the fryer at 356°F (180°C) to achieve a crispy texture on the outside and creamy on the inside.

The price of 1.19 euros per package makes these croquettes remain an economical option, despite the improvement in their formula. The quality-price ratio remains excellent, making them an attractive choice for those looking for tasty products without spending too much. Additionally, the new formula also makes them a healthier option, allowing you to enjoy them without worries.

Lidl continues to offer high-quality products at competitive prices, and with this new recipe for artisanal ham croquettes, it is no exception. Its effort to adapt its products to current consumer needs shows that it is always looking for ways to improve. If you haven't tried this new version yet, now is the perfect time to do so and enjoy a more balanced option without sacrificing taste.

