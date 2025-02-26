Neither Costco nor Aldi: Where to Buy the Best and Cheapest Eggs in the United States

In a context where egg prices have reached record figures in the United States, a supermarket has managed to make a difference. The giant stands out for offering this product at a much more affordable cost than its competitors. While the average price of a dozen exceeds $4, this chain maintains a considerably lower rate, which has caught the attention of experts and consumers.

A Pricing Strategy That Makes It the Most Economical Option in the Market

According to the latest reports, Trader Joe's sells a dozen eggs for $3.49, which equals $0.29 per unit. This price difference has made the chain the best option for those looking to save on their daily shopping. "Trader Joe's is the winner when it comes to keeping egg prices low," said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at Krazy Coupon Lady.

The key behind this pricing strategy lies in the direct relationship the supermarket maintains with its suppliers. This business model allows it to reduce costs and pass the savings on to its customers, something relevant in the current inflationary environment.

| Wikimedia

The Effects of the Crisis and Purchase Restrictions

The increase in egg prices has led many chains to impose restrictions on the quantity customers can buy. Trader Joe's, for example, has limited the purchase to one dozen per customer per day. Walmart allows the purchase of up to two cartons of 60 units, while Aldi and Kroger have set a maximum of two dozen per purchase.

The price increase is linked to avian flu, which at the end of last year caused the loss of 17.2 million laying hens. This drop in production has caused a shortage in many points of sale. It has also led to a rise in costs that the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates will continue, with an additional increase of 20.3%.

To combat these increases, experts recommend strategies such as using digital coupons, loyalty programs, and cashback apps. "Every week, promotions change as supermarkets seek to attract customers with new offers," explained McGrath.

| yipengge, Getty Images Signature

Options for Consumers Amid Price Escalation

In some New York stores, owners have started selling eggs individually due to the high cost of dozens, which can reach up to $10. "Some customers can't afford to buy a dozen, so I sell them by the unit," commented Fernando Rodríguez, owner of Pamela's Green Deli in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, Walmart has indicated that it is working with its suppliers to ensure supply and keep prices as low as possible. "The supply is very limited, but we are doing everything possible to meet demand and avoid excessive increases," said a company spokesperson.

In this scenario, consumers are looking for more economical and reliable options. Trader Joe's, with its low pricing policy and stable supply, has established itself as the best alternative.