Amazon and Walmart, Americans' Warning: It Will Happen This Friday, February 28

In recent months, Americans have faced a significant increase in the cost of living. American citizens have seen prices rise for all kinds of products, from fuel to food. In response to this situation, an initiative has emerged that seeks to address these price hikes definitively.

A Citizen Movement Seeks to Impact Large Corporations

The Economic Blackout on February 28 is a call for citizens not to consume at major chains for 24 hours. Companies like Amazon, Walmart and several fast-food franchises would be the most affected by this initiative. The action is driven by The People’s Union USA, an organization led by John Schwarz.

This group defines itself as a movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability and corporate reforms. Its goal is to put pressure on large companies that, according to them, have contributed to the price crisis that the United States is experiencing.

The Reasons Behind the Boycott

The leader of the movement, John Schwarz, has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he considers consumer manipulation by large corporations. In a message shared on social media, he stated:

"All our lives, we've been told that we have no choices and that we must accept this madness of prices, corporate greed and million-dollar taxes. For one day we're going to turn the tables. No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas, no spending a single unnecessary dollar."

Schwarz has clarified that the boycott doesn't seek to affect the purchase of essential items like medicines and has encouraged acquiring them at small local businesses. The economic blackout is just the first step in a series of actions planned by the organization. After the protest on February 28, a new boycott has been announced for March 7, this time exclusively targeting Amazon.

Impact and Expectations on the Initiative

Some consumers see this protest as an opportunity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with high prices. Others consider it unlikely that a 24-hour action will have a real impact on corporate giants. Even so, the strategy of The People’s Union USA seeks to organize recurring boycotts focused on different companies.

With growing concern about inflation and the power of large corporations, citizens have decided to organize. The public's response to this initiative will determine whether the Economic Blackout becomes a broader protest trend or if it will be just an isolated attempt at economic resistance.