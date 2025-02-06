Mercadona is clear about which two fragrances can't be missing this Valentine's Day: Como Tú Amor and Como Tú Fuerza. With a very affordable price, both options position themselves as the ideal gift to surprise that special person. These fragrances, which combine sweet and fresh notes, offer a long-lasting experience at an unbelievable price.

Como Tú Amor: A floral and fruity fragrance for her

Como Tú Amor is the feminine option of the collection and is characterized by its fruity floral musky profile. The top notes of blackcurrant, orange, and bergamot offer a fresh and fruity sensation. The heart of jasmine, rose, and lily provides floral softness, while the base of amber, musk, and vanilla creates an enveloping foundation.

This perfume is perfect for women seeking a fragrance that evokes feelings of romance and sweetness. Its durability ensures that the scent lasts throughout the day, leaving a soft and pleasant trail. The 100 ml format is ideal for gifting, as it offers a generous amount at an affordable price.

The choice of natural ingredients and the quality in its composition make this fragrance a top-level option at an affordable price. Mercadona has managed to offer an alternative of quality comparable to other high-end brands. For just 7 euros, customers can enjoy a sophisticated and fresh fragrance that suits all kinds of occasions.

Como Tú Amor is the ideal option to gift this Valentine's Day, whether for a partner, friend, or family member. Additionally, the elegant bottle and competitive price make it a perfect choice for those looking for a special detail without spending too much.

Como Tú Fuerza: A masculine fragrance with character

The fragrance Como Tú Fuerza is the masculine version of the line and is distinguished by its oriental woody composition. The notes of wormwood, lavender, mint, and bergamot provide freshness, while the heart of orange blossom, cedar, and sandalwood creates a balance between softness and depth. The base notes of amber and vanilla add an enveloping warmth that makes this fragrance ideal for everyday use.

This perfume is designed for men seeking an elegant and long-lasting fragrance, with a touch of sophistication. The combination of lavender and cardamom generates a unique aroma that evokes strength and confidence. Additionally, its structure allows it to adapt both for special occasions and everyday use.

The price of 7 euros for 100 ml makes Como Tú Fuerza a competitive option compared to other men's perfumes on the market. Mercadona has managed to offer a product with an unbeatable quality-price ratio. This way, it allows customers to enjoy a high-quality fragrance without overpaying.

Like its feminine version, Como Tú Fuerza is an excellent option to gift on Valentine's Day. Its masculine fragrance and elegant design make it the perfect detail for any man seeking a unique olfactory experience. With its long-lasting formula, this perfume will maintain its freshness throughout the day.

