This Lidl garment is the best-selling of the winter: much cheaper than at Zara

Lidl wants to stand out in the fashion field by offering the same as the big chains, but at affordable prices.

Marta Cabrera

This week, Lidl has launched a garment that promises to become an essential basic for any wardrobe. It's a versatile and elegant cardigan, ideal for complementing various styles. Best of all is its price, as it leaves major fashion chains with no options.

Design and comfort in a single garment

Lidl's cardigan stands out for its soft knit fabric, which provides a pleasant feel to the touch. Its open and loose shape, with dropped shoulders, gives it a casual and modern look. Additionally, it features practical patch pockets and cuffs on the sleeves and hem, details that add functionality and style.

Available in two classic colors, beige and black, this cardigan easily adapts to any outfit. The beige model is available in sizes from XS to L, while the black one is only from S to L. This variety allows everyone to find the option that best suits their preferences and needs.

The composition of the cardigan includes 82% recycled polyester, 7% polyacrylic, 7% polyamide, and 4% wool. This blend of materials ensures durability and warmth, ideal for cooler days. It also reflects Lidl's commitment to sustainability by incorporating recycled materials into its textile products.

Regarding garment care, it is recommended to machine wash it at a maximum of 30°C on an easy-care cycle. Do not use bleach or tumble dry. It is advisable to iron it at a maximum temperature of 110°C without steam and avoid dry cleaning to maintain its quality and appearance.

Versatility for any occasion

This Lidl cardigan is a versatile garment that can adapt to various occasions, starting with a casual look of jeans and a basic t-jersey. If you're looking for a more formal style, you can wear it over an elegant blouse and dress pants. Its open design allows you to showcase the clothes you wear underneath, adding depth and dimension to your outfit.

The neutral colors of the cardigan make it easy to combine with a wide range of shades. Beige adds warmth and softness, while black offers a touch of sophistication and elegance. Both options are ideal for creating outfits ranging from informal to more refined.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, this cardigan is practical thanks to its patch pockets, perfect for carrying small items. The cuffs on the sleeves and hem add a polished finish. This way, the garment maintains its shape and structure with use.

With a price of 12.99 euros, this cardigan offers excellent value for money. It's a perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with a garment that combines style, comfort, and sustainability. Available at Lidl stores this week, don't miss the chance to get it before it sells out.

