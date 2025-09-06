On Monday, Lidl gets the luxury device that will give you amazing hair: better than a hair dryer

On Monday, Lidl will surprise you with a new product that's going to change the way you take care of your hair. Without complications or unnecessary expenses, something you didn't know you needed is arriving. If you thought you'd seen it all, get ready to discover a tool that will make you see hair care from a different perspective.

With Lidl, it's always possible to find what you need. This time is no exception. The store's new offering promises to make your beauty routine much easier. Don't miss what's coming this Monday.

The most desired hair tool arrives at Lidl

This Monday, Lidl is introducing a perfect tool for those who want quick and easy straightening. Without complications or major investments, a multifunctional device is coming to stores to improve your beauty routine. Designed for those who value convenience, it promises effective results without sacrificing time or effort.

With a practical design, the product combines the functionality of a traditional brush with the advantages of a straightening iron. Thanks to its high-quality bristles and a ceramic coating, hair is straightened gently and efficiently. In addition, its LED screen makes it easy to select the precise temperature, adapting to all hair types.

This 2-in-1 straightening brush adapts to your needs with an adjustable temperature range from 212°F to 392°F (100 to 200 °C). In 18°F (10 °C) increments, you can personalize the experience according to your hair texture. With comfortable and simple handling, the straightening experience is quick and controlled, without complications.

An important detail is the safety this device offers. It comes with an automatic shut-off function after 45 minutes of inactivity, a crucial aspect to prevent accidents. In addition, its 360° swivel cord and hanging hook add greater functionality and practicality to the device.

Lidl's 2-in-1 straightening brush: everything you need to know

This 2-in-1 straightening brush from Lidl is the perfect tool for those who want quality results at home. Since it's easy to use, it's ideal for those who don't want to deal with multiple products to straighten their hair. Its ergonomic design allows for a comfortable grip, making it suitable for anyone, regardless of hairstyling experience.

The adjustable temperature allows for total customization, ensuring that hair is straightened without risk of damage. The 46 W of power are enough to provide quick and effective straightening, without the need for multiple passes. In addition, the ceramic system ensures even heat distribution, minimizing the risk of damaging the hair fiber.

Another advantage of this product is its price, which makes it an affordable option. For just 11.99 euros, it offers performance worthy of beauty salons, with the convenience of doing it from home. It's not necessary to spend a fortune to get quality results.

The compact size and its light weight (approximately 0.94 lbs.[427 g]) make it perfect for travel or easy storage. With its long 75 in. (190 cm) cord, it can be used comfortably without space limitations. With a simple and elegant design in black, this straightening brush is an attractive option for those who want to take care of their hair without complications.

