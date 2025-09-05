Lidl has the perfect tool to deep clean effortlessly and for very little

Lidl always has something to surprise us with when it comes to making our lives easier. Its new proposal is taking off and promises to transform the way we approach daily household tasks. With an innovative design, this tool is winning over those who seek comfort and efficiency.

With what Lidl has prepared, cleaning will no longer be a challenge. Its latest option combines functionality and technology to make everything much simpler. If you thought you couldn't simplify household chores, Lidl has the key.

Versatility and power for the home

Lidl has a vacuum cleaner that has become one of the most popular on its website: the 22.2 V cyclone battery handheld vacuum cleaner. This model stands out for its flexibility and power, making it a perfect option for those who seek comfort and efficiency. With a 2-in-1 design, it can be used both as a handheld vacuum and as a floor vacuum, adapting to any cleaning task.

One of the main advantages of this model is its cyclonic technology, which allows vacuuming without the need for bags. This not only makes it easier to use, but also improves the effectiveness of the suction, ensuring more thorough results. In addition, the suction tube can be quickly removed, allowing you to turn it into a handheld vacuum effortlessly.

Lidl's vacuum cleaner has two suction levels: Boost mode and ECO mode. The first is ideal for deep cleaning, while the second optimizes energy consumption for lighter tasks. This feature makes the model a very versatile option, capable of adapting to different needs and situations.

The EPA 10 filter and the stainless steel filter ensure that the expelled air is clean and free of dust. With a 12 fl. oz. (350 ml) dust container, you won't have to empty it constantly, which makes the cleaning experience more comfortable.

Power, battery life, and ease of use for your home

Lidl's vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 22.2 V and 2500 mAh battery, providing enough battery life for complete cleanings without the need to recharge. In Boost mode, the battery lasts up to 25 minutes, which is perfect for intensive cleaning sessions. If you prefer more efficient use, ECO mode allows you to extend the duration up to 45 minutes, ideal for lighter tasks.

The full charging time is approximately 4 hours, which allows you to have the vacuum cleaner ready for its next use without long waits. In addition, the model includes a power adapter to make recharging easier, which makes the process simple and convenient. This is especially useful if you need the vacuum cleaner to always be available when you need it.

The included wall mount is an excellent feature to keep the vacuum cleaner organized and always at hand. Thanks to this mount, you can easily install it anywhere in the house, saving space and making storage easier. The mounting material is included, which makes installation even faster.

For 59.99 euros, Lidl offers a vacuum cleaner with features that make it worth every cent. With a powerful battery, outstanding battery life, and a practical design, it becomes an ideal option. Above all, for those who seek a functional and economical cleaning tool.

