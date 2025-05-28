No salt or pepper: this Mercadona delight gives all your dishes a unique flavor

Mercadona has a classic that's never missing in kitchens and that improves any dish with a unique, crunchy touch. This simple detail adds flavor and texture without complications. It's always there, ready to bring life to whatever you prepare without making much noise.

On Mercadona's shelves, there's a staple that's been winning over many for its flavor and versatility. It's not complicated, but it makes a difference in every bite. Mercadona chooses products that become perfect allies to add spark to everyday life.

how to improve your dishes with a crunchy, garlic-flavored ingredient

This crunchy addition is perfect for fresh recipes like salads or cold soups. Its texture provides that contrast that makes every bite different and much more pleasant. The garlic flavor is present, but not too strong, just enough to enhance the other flavors.

It's made with sunflower oil, which gives it a light fry and a mild flavor that doesn't feel heavy in the mouth. It comes in a 3.5 oz (100 g) package, ideal for using just the right amount without waste. It's easy to store and always ready to bring life to simple dishes.

| Mercadona

It doesn't just work in cold dishes; it's also a good companion in hot creams or roasted vegetables. Its presence adds freshness and a hint of flavor that invites you to have more. The crunchy texture and touch of garlic make everyday meals more interesting.

Additionally, the packaging keeps the product fresh and crunchy until it's used. The balanced combination of garlic and frying proves that a few well-prepared ingredients can elevate any daily recipe.

price, availability, and uses in the kitchen

This Mercadona product costs 0.80 euros per 3.5 oz (100 g) package, a very affordable price for anyone who wants to add flavor to their dishes. For less than one euro, you have an ingredient that improves basic recipes without complications. This good value for money makes it a regular option in many homes.

Mercadona guarantees that this product is always available in physical stores and in their online store. It takes up little space in the pantry and keeps well, perfect to have on hand without buying in large quantities. This way, you can add flavor and texture at any time.

| FoodStock, Mercadona

Its use is very versatile: it works in gazpachos, salads, vegetable creams, or as a final touch on oven-roasted vegetables. The garlic flavor is well balanced so it doesn't stand out, but rather complements the other ingredients. Mercadona keeps a product that excels in texture and flavor.

In summary, Mercadona's garlic fried croutons are a simple and economical staple to enrich everyday meals. They're that ingredient that always saves the day when you want to add something extra without complicating things. Having them at home guarantees a tasty and crunchy touch to any dish.

Prices and offers updated on 05/28/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes