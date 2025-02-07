Mercadona Drives Customers Crazy with the Most Exquisite Fish: Scandalous Price

Mercadona has incorporated a new option into its stores for those seeking healthy and practical eating. The new frozen salmon medallions promise to become a must-have due to their ease of preparation and affordable price. A perfect alternative to include fish in your diet without complications.

Healthy product full of benefits

The salmon medallions that Mercadona has just launched are a great option for those who care about their diet. Each package contains four units with a total weight of 9.9 oz. (280 grams) for only 3.95 euros. An economical solution to enjoy quality fish at home.

Salmon is known for its multiple nutritional properties. It is an excellent source of proteins, essential for the maintenance and development of muscle mass. It also stands out for its Omega-3 fatty acids content, which help protect the heart.

Consuming salmon regularly can improve cardiovascular health and enhance concentration and cognitive performance. Additionally, it is rich in B vitamins and minerals such as selenium and potassium, essential for the proper functioning of the body.

This frozen format offers a great advantage: it can be preserved for a longer time without losing its properties. Thus, you can always have a healthy option ready to use in the freezer at any time.

Easy and quick preparation in less than 15 minutes

One of the great attractions of these salmon medallions is how easy they are to prepare. If you have an air fryer, you just need to set it to 356°F (180°C) and in 14 minutes they will be ready to serve. There's no need to add oil, making the recipe even lighter.

If you prefer to cook them in a pan, the process is just as convenient. You just need to brown them for a few minutes on each side until they are done. The result will be juicy salmon on the inside and golden on the outside.

This quick preparation makes these medallions an ideal solution for those with little time to cook. You can join them with vegetables, rice, or a salad to complete a balanced meal.

Mercadona continues to bet on products that combine health and convenience, making their customers' daily lives easier. These medallions are the perfect example of how the chain offers alternatives to eat well without complicating things in the kitchen.

