This Is the Mercadona Cheese Most Recommended by Experts: It's a Hit and Only 1 Euro

Mercadona's ricotta cheese, from the Hacendado brand, is a product that often goes unnoticed on supermarket shelves. Available in 200-gram (7.05 oz) tubs, this Italian-origin cheese stands out for its smooth texture and delicate flavor. Ideal for a variety of preparations, from savory dishes to desserts, its versatility makes it an essential ingredient in the kitchen.

Mercadona's ricotta cheese is made from cow and goat milk whey, combined with cream, giving it a creamy texture and mild flavor. For every 100 grams (3.53 oz), it provides approximately 179 calories, 14 grams of fat, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of protein. It is an excellent source of calcium and B-complex vitamins, such as vitamin B12, essential for bone health and the nervous system.

This cheese is especially beneficial for athletes, as its protein and calcium content contributes to muscle and bone strengthening. Additionally, its low sugar content makes it a suitable option for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Dietitian Fran Susín has highlighted the quality of this cheese on his social media, emphasizing its favorable nutritional profile.

The versatility of ricotta cheese allows it to be incorporated into various culinary preparations. It is ideal for filling pastries, such as traditional Sicilian cannoli, or for adding creaminess to salads and sauces. It can also be used in desserts, like the classic ricotta cake, providing a smooth texture and delicate flavor.

In addition to its culinary applications, Mercadona's ricotta cheese is an economical option, priced at 1.80 euros per 200-gram (7.05 oz) tub. This accessibility makes it an attractive alternative for those looking to incorporate quality products into their diet without a high cost.

Benefits of ricotta cheese, according to Fran Susín

Dietitian Fran Susín has analyzed Mercadona's ricotta cheese and considers it one of the healthiest cheeses available. He highlights its short and natural ingredient list, without stabilizers, preservatives, or thickeners. He also emphasizes its low-calorie content (179 kcal per 100 g) and moderate fat content (14 g per 100 g).

Ricotta cheese is an excellent source of high-quality proteins, essential for muscle repair and growth. Its content of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) such as isoleucine, valine, and leucine makes it an ally for those who engage in physical exercise. Additionally, its high calcium and vitamin D content helps maintain strong teeth and bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

This cheese also contains probiotics, beneficial microorganisms for the intestinal flora, which promote good digestion and contribute to strengthening the immune system. Additionally, its content of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is related to improved cardiovascular health and positive effects on body composition and metabolic health.

