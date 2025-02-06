KFC Announces a Historic Change in the United States: It Will Be for the Super Bowl

On February 10, KFC will introduce a new collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey, a sweet and spicy condiment. This is the first time the fried chicken chain incorporates this sauce into its menu. It will be available on their chicken strips, nuggets, and sandwiches.

Since its creation, KFC has stood out for its unique recipe of 11 herbs and spices. Now, with the addition of Mike's Hot Honey, their chicken products will gain an extra touch of flavor. The sauce won't completely cover the chicken, as it did with the Saucy Nuggets. This time, it will only be drizzled over the chicken pieces, creating a delicious layer of sweetness and spiciness that enhances the crispy flavor.

| KFC

Two new combos with hot honey

Besides this new sauce, KFC will also offer two exclusive combos for $7. One of them contains three Original Recipe chicken strips, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, joined by a side and a buttered biscuit. The other combo has two pieces of fried chicken, Original Recipe or Extra Crispy, also with hot honey, a side, and a biscuit.

For those who prefer larger options, KFC will launch a Fan Favorite Box. This box includes four pieces of bone-in fried chicken, 12 nuggets, Secret Recipe fries. Also, four biscuits and your choice of four sauces, all for just $25. It's perfect for sharing with friends or family.

Try the new products before the launch

Although the official launch will be on February 10, customers will be able to try these new products beforehand. If they place their order on February 9, just before the Super Bowl, they can enjoy the new flavors. They'll do so before they officially arrive at the restaurants. Of course, you must be in the United States.

| KFC

A spicy twist for KFC's classic chicken

The collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey is an important step for KFC, which seeks to offer something unique to its customers. This addition represents a combination of KFC's classic flavors with a new taste experience. Fried chicken fans will enjoy a touch of sweetness and spiciness, which promises to make every bite special.

KFC continues innovating with new flavor combinations

With this new offering, KFC continues to expand its menu, adding flavors and collaborations that keep consumers interested. The fast-food chain is always looking for ways to surprise its customers with new combinations and flavors. The introduction of hot honey will be a resounding success among fried chicken fans.

Whether you prefer traditional fried chicken or the innovative combos with hot honey, this addition to the menu promises to be a hit. KFC continues to demonstrate that innovation is in its DNA, keeping customers excited and ready to try what's new.