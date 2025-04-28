This Delicacy From Mercadona Is Very Healthy and Costs Less Than €2: Hurry Before It Flies Off the Shelves

Mercadona continues to bet on expanding its range of health-oriented products. More and more consumers are looking for foods that help them keep adequate cholesterol levels. Incorporating healthy options into the daily diet is a growing priority for many people.

The New Option to Reduce Cholesterol

Mercadona has expanded its range of healthy products with a new special margarine. This margarine, under the Hacendado brand, is designed to help control cholesterol levels naturally. It is presented as a practical alternative to include in the daily diet, especially for breakfasts and snacks.

The format chosen for this Mercadona margarine is a convenient 250 g tub. Its price is 1.95 euros, available in all the chain's physical supermarkets and in its online store. Thus, Mercadona brings functional products closer to a wide and diverse audience.

| Mercadona

One of the strengths of this margarine is its content of plant sterol esters. These substances, naturally present in plants, help partially block the absorption of cholesterol in the bowels. Regular consumption, in the recommended amounts, can have visible beneficial effects in a few weeks.

The creamy texture of this Mercadona margarine makes it easy to use daily on different types of bread, toast, or cookies. It is not recommended for cooking or frying, as it could lose some of its properties. Additionally, it should be kept refrigerated to preserve all its characteristics.

A Lighter and Enriched Margarine to Take Care of Your Heart

The new Mercadona margarine also stands out for being a lighter product. It contains 35% less fat compared to traditional margarine. This allows you to enjoy its flavor and texture while reducing daily caloric intake.

The use of plant sterol esters in its composition is another of its main benefits. These compounds are widely recognized by health organizations for their positive effect on cholesterol. Incorporating them through a product as simple as margarine makes regular consumption easier.

| Mercadona

This Mercadona margarine, in addition to being lighter, is enriched with vitamins A and D. These vitamins are essential for maintaining good visual, bone, and immune system health. Its low salt content makes it an even more suitable option for those who watch their diet.

With this launch, Mercadona reinforces its commitment to offering functional foods at competitive prices. With this margarine, the chain provides everyone with a practical tool to improve cardiovascular health. A simple, tasty, and effective alternative to take care of the heart without giving up the pleasure of a good breakfast.

Prices and offers updated on 04/28/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes