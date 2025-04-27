Goodbye Cooking: This Prepared Dish from Mercadona Is Very Tasty and Only Costs €2

In a world where haste and lack of time are common, finding solutions that combine speed, flavor, and price has become essential. Mercadona, always alert to its customers' needs, has launched a novelty that promises to win over many: a ready-to-heat dish that meets all these requirements.

A Tasty and Practical Proposal

Mercadona has added to its offerings a new prepared dish that stands out for its flavor and ease of preparation. It is a 280-gram tray of macaroni with a creamy cheese sauce and bacon pieces. This product, under the Hacendado brand, is presented as an ideal option for those looking for a quick and delicious meal.​

The preparation is simple: just remove the film covering it and heat in the microwave for 2 to 3 minutes at maximum power. In a few minutes, you get a hot dish ready to enjoy. This type of convenience is especially valued in moments of rush or when a hassle-free meal is desired.​

| Mercadona

The price of this product is 2.50 euros, making it an affordable option within the category of prepared dishes. This quality-price ratio has been highlighted in various media, emphasizing its accessibility for the average consumer.​

Besides its convenience, the flavor is another strong point of this dish. The combination of pasta with cheese sauce and bacon offers a comforting taste experience. Although it doesn't have a gratin layer like other homemade versions, its creaminess and the salty touch of bacon make up for this absence.​

Success on Social Media: The Mac & Cheese Phenomenon

Since its launch, this product has caused great excitement on social media. Users of platforms like TikTok and Instagram have shared their experiences trying this new Mercadona dish. User-caused content has significantly contributed to its popularity, making it a topic of conversation among consumers.​

Influencers and content creators have highlighted the combination of flavor and convenience this product offers. Some have described it as an ideal option for hangover moments, thanks to its comforting and satisfying taste. These recommendations have influenced many followers' purchasing decisions, boosting the product's sales.​

| Pexels, Mercadona

Some users have noted that the bacon cheese seasoning flavor is intense. This may be unusual for those not accustomed to such flavors. However, this peculiarity has also been seen as an attraction for those seeking more pronounced and different flavors.​

This phenomenon shows how social media can influence consumption trends and product popularity. The interaction between brands and consumers on these platforms has become a key tool for the success of new launches.​

