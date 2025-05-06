Happiness Arrives at Mercadona With the Tastiest Sweet: Finger-Licking Good

Mercadona has launched a novelty that is surprising many. It is an innovative proposal that has quickly captured the attention of its customers. This new product is becoming a complete success.

A Healthier Chocolate to Enjoy Without Guilt

Mercadona has made available to its customers a dark chocolate bar with 72% cocoa, ideal for the most demanding palates. This chocolate is characterized by its high cocoa content, which makes it a rich option in antioxidants. Additionally, it is accompanied by whole almonds, which improve its texture and provide healthy fats.

The most notable aspect of this product is that it contains no added sugars. This makes it an attractive alternative for people looking to reduce their consumption of refined sugars. With this proposal, Mercadona responds to the growing demand for healthier products without sacrificing flavor.

| Mercadona

This dark chocolate from Mercadona is perfect for those who watch their diet but don't want to give up enjoying a delicious snack. Despite being a healthy option, it still offers an intense and satisfying flavor. This is possible thanks to the quality of its ingredients and its high cocoa percentage.

The bar weighs 5.3 oz. (150 grams), making it an ideal size to share or enjoy on several occasions. Its practical format makes it perfect to carry in a backpack or enjoy at home. Additionally, its price is very competitive, making it an accessible option for all budgets.

Nutritional Characteristics and Benefits of This Chocolate

The 72% cocoa dark chocolate offered by Mercadona has a series of nutritional benefits ideal for incorporating into a balanced diet. Cocoa is rich in flavonoids, antioxidant compounds that promote cardiovascular health. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Whole almonds also provide additional benefits, such as proteins, fiber, and healthy fats. These properties help improve cholesterol and provide sustained energy. Almonds contribute to making this chocolate not only delicious but also nutritious.

| Mercadona

By not containing added sugars, this product is perfect for people looking to reduce their sugar intake. However, its flavor remains delicious thanks to the intense cocoa and almonds. Although dark chocolate is usually bitter, the combination with almonds softens its flavor without losing the essence of pure cocoa.

Although it is a healthy product, it is important to consume it in moderation due to its caloric content. Each portion of dark chocolate provides a significant dose of energy, so it is recommended to enjoy it as part of a balanced diet. This chocolate is perfect for those who want to enjoy a sweet treat without neglecting their health.

An Incredible Price for a Great Chocolate

The 72% cocoa dark chocolate bar with whole almonds from Mercadona is available in all its establishments. This product can be found on the shelves of physical stores and also in Mercadona's online store. The availability both in-store and online allows customers to purchase it conveniently and quickly.

The price of the bar is 2.85 euros for 5.3 oz. (150 grams), a competitive price considering the quality of the ingredients. This price makes the chocolate accessible to a wide range of consumers. Additionally, the size of the bar is ideal for those looking for a sweet treat to share or enjoy throughout the week.

