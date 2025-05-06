Neither Shein Nor Amazon: This Lidl Invention Is a Hit and All Customers Want It

Lidl has launched a product that is causing a sensation among travelers. This item offers an ideal solution for those seeking comfort and practicality in their travels. It's the perfect tool to make the most of your getaways.

A Surprise for the Most Adventurous

Lidl's inflatable mattress is designed to fit various types of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and saloons. With approximate dimensions of 53 in. x 31 in. x 4 in. (135 x 80 x 10 cm), it offers enough space for one person. Its stabilizing base allows leveling the surface of the back seat, providing a flat and comfortable area to rest.

The surface is covered with a velour layer, soft to the touch, and includes two inflatable pillows for added comfort. A standout feature is that the base and the lying surface can be inflated separately, offering versatility in its use. Without the base, the mattress is also suitable for use in tents or at home.

The quick purge valve (Easy Deflate) facilitates efficient air emptying, saving time when storing it. Additionally, it can be inflated with a manual or electric pump, adapting to the user's preferences. It includes a practical carrying bag and a repair kit, ensuring its durability and ease of transport.

With a total weight of approximately 4.3 lbs. (1.95 kg) and a maximum load of up to 551 lbs. (250 kg), this mattress is lightweight and durable. Its neutral gray color easily matches the interior of most vehicles. Available exclusively through Lidl's website, it's an accessible option for those seeking comfort in their travels.

Advantages for Resting Wherever You Want

One of the main advantages of this mattress is its ability to transform your car's back seat into a comfortable bed in minutes. This is especially useful on long trips, overnight stops, or emergency situations where rest is required. The stabilizing base levels the surface, eliminating seat irregularities and providing a flat area for sleeping.

The mattress's versatility also allows its use outside the vehicle. Without the base, it can be used in tents, at home as a spare bed, or even in the garden. This makes it a multifunctional investment, adapting to various needs and situations.

The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport and store. The included carrying bag allows it to be stored in the trunk without taking up much space, always ready for use. Additionally, the repair kit ensures you can solve minor issues without needing to go to a service center.

In terms of comfort, the velour layer and inflatable pillows provide a resting sensation similar to that of a traditional bed. This is essential to ensure a restful sleep during your travels. The maximum load of 551 lbs. (250 kg) allows two people to use it without problems, expanding its functionality.

Price and Availability

Lidl's inflatable car mattress is priced at 19.99 euros, making it an economical option compared to other similar products on the market. This price includes the mattress, pillows, carrying bag, and repair kit, offering excellent value for money.

It's important to note that this product is available exclusively through Lidl's website. It is not found in physical stores, so it is necessary to make the purchase online and wait for home delivery. This may be inconvenient for those who prefer to see the product before purchasing, but the convenience and competitive price offset this limitation.

