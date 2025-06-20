Mercadona's delicacy that's very healthy and ready in minutes: for just €1

Mercadona has revolutionized quick cooking with an option that saves time without sacrificing quality. Now you can enjoy a simple preparation in minutes, with no complications or lengthy steps. This new proposal will let you enjoy a tasty and healthy meal efficiently.

With this new Mercadona product, you won't have to worry about spending a lot of time in the kitchen anymore. It's the perfect solution for those who seek convenience without giving up flavor. In just a few minutes, you'll have a delicious dish ready to enjoy.

| Mercadona

Mercadona presents an alternative for the most practical in the kitchen

Supermarket Mercadona has launched a product that could change the way we prepare vegetables at home. This product is designed for those who want something delicious without dealing with long cooking times. Best of all: you don't need to be an expert to enjoy a healthy meal.

Hacendado's ultra-frozen round green beans come ready to cook, with no need to thaw them before use. Mercadona offers a practical product to prepare in a frying pan, microwave, or air fryer, adapting to different tastes and cooking styles. In just a few minutes, you have well-cooked green beans ready to accompany your dish.

This type of product has the advantage of keeping the vegetable's properties thanks to its ultra-freezing process. That's why, when you cook them, they keep their flavor and texture, without losing the freshness of the vegetables. It doesn't matter which method you choose, all cooking options are easy and quick, making it an ideal option.

Mercadona offers these green beans in 10.6 oz. (300 g) packages at a very competitive price of 1.10 euros. It's an accessible product that lets you include more vegetables in your diet without it being a major expense or requiring much time. At this price, there's no need to look for more excuses to add fresh vegetables to our diet.

A convenient option for different preparation methods

If you prefer to prepare the green beans in a frying pan, you just have to pour them in frozen and add a little oil. In just 8-10 minutes, you'll have a delicious and crispy side for your dishes. It's a perfect option for those who enjoy vegetables at their tastiest and with a slightly golden touch.

For those who don't have much time or prefer an even quicker option, the microwave is another alternative. Place the bag inside without thawing and heat them for 4 to 5 minutes at maximum power. This method will save you time and effort, without giving up the quality of the beans.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

The air fryer is also another quick way to cook these beans. Frozen and with a little oil, they cook at 356 °F (180 °C) in just 12 minutes. This method is ideal if you're looking for a healthier option that gives you the same crispiness as the frying pan, but with less oil.

These types of options make Mercadona's beans a versatile product that adapts to any kitchen. Whether you prefer a more traditional cooking method or the speed of a microwave or air fryer, the result will always be satisfying. With a price of 1.10 euros for 10.6 oz. (300 g), it's an economical way to enjoy a quality product without complications.

