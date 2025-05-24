Mercadona has its healthiest delicacy 'almost given away': hurry before it flies off the shelves

Mercadona has once again placed on its shelves a product that stands out for its intense flavor and creamy texture. This basic item is one of those that make a difference in any kitchen. Quietly, it is gaining ground among lovers of the authentic and natural.

What Mercadona offers with this return is something closely linked to Mediterranean tradition, with ingredients that speak for themselves. It is a product that adds a special touch without complicating anything. Its practicality and quality make it an ideal companion for any time of the day.

mediterranean flavor in a practical and natural jar

The olive paste returning to Mercadona is a pâté made with a strong base of black and green olives that make up 85% of the product. To this mix, ingredients like olive oil, capers, vinegar, and spices are added, giving it that special touch. The balance in its recipe achieves a well-rounded flavor, ideal for those who enjoy traditional recipes and Mediterranean cuisine.

The format in which this olive paste is presented is very convenient: a 5.3 oz. (150 grams) jar that makes it easy to keep the product fresh and handle it comfortably. Mercadona bets on this size to offer just the right amount for the consumer to enjoy without waste, an important point for those who value freshness. Additionally, the creamy and slightly grainy texture of the olive paste makes it very versatile for use in appetizers, bites, or accompaniments.

Mercadona

This product from Mercadona also responds to a growing demand for simple preparations, without artificial ingredients, with a marked flavor of raw materials. The prominence of the olives, the base of the pâté, gives it that Mediterranean identity that many seek for their everyday recipes. The commitment to quality and tradition is evident in every spoonful, proving that simplicity can be very tasty.

Finally, the olive paste is priced in a way that doesn't complicate the purchase, with a cost of 2.10 euros, a reasonable amount for a gourmet product of such quality. Mercadona thus manages to keep a good balance between price and product, one of the keys that attract its regular audience. Without a doubt, this quality-price ratio invites you to try it and repeat.

a perfect ally for the kitchen and the mediterranean diet

Beyond its flavor, this olive paste stands out for its healthy ingredients, as olive oil and olives are recognized sources of good fats and natural antioxidants. This makes it a nutritious option for those looking to take care of their diet without giving up taste. Mercadona thus offers a product that fits well with current trends toward the natural and balanced.

The versatility in the kitchen is another strong point of this olive paste. It can be used to spread on bread, prepare sauces, or accompany various dishes, adding a Mediterranean touch without complications. This makes it a practical product for those who enjoy cooking with ready-to-use products but with homemade flavor.

Mercadona

It is also a product that fits different times of the day, from breakfasts and appetizers to informal dinners or gatherings with friends. Mercadona once again places on its shelves an option that allows you to enjoy the authentic taste of olives without complications or strange ingredients. It is a basic item that many will want to always have on hand in the pantry.

Finally, the return of this olive paste to Mercadona means ensuring continuous access to a product that combines tradition and convenience. For those who know and appreciate Mediterranean cuisine, it is a valuable addition, and for those discovering it, an invitation to try a different flavor. Mercadona once again proves that it knows which products work and deserve their place.

