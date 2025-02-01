Mercadona's product that leaves your bathroom spotless and is already a hit: less than 2 euros

Mercadona knows that keeping the toilet spotless is essential for home hygiene. Therefore, it offers an effective solution with its Bosque Verde Active Powder Toilet Cleaner. This product, although not a new release from Mercadona, remains a standout option for deep toilet cleaning.

Efficacy and benefits of using this Mercadona cleaner

This powder cleaner guarantees a deep and long-lasting clean in the toilet. Its special formula removes stains, lime scale, soap scum, and rust without leaving marks or dirt residues. Additionally, it deodorizes and prevents the buildup of lime deposits, keeping the bathroom clean and fresh for longer.

One of the advantages of this product is its high cleaning efficacy with reduced doses. It is suitable for any type of toilet, making it a versatile option for different households. Regular use of this cleaner helps maintain the toilet in optimal condition, facilitating its maintenance.

| Mercadona

The product comes in a box containing four powder sachets, priced at 1.90 euros. Each sachet is designed for one application, ensuring the exact dose needed for effective cleaning. This presentation facilitates its storage and use, keeping the product in optimal conditions until the time of application.

Besides its cleaning power, Mercadona's Bosque Verde Active Powder Toilet Cleaner stands out for its ability to deodorize the toilet. After use, it leaves a pleasant feeling of freshness in the bathroom, contributing to a cleaner and more pleasant atmosphere.

Usage instructions and recommendations for optimal results

To use this cleaner, it is recommended to pour the contents of a sachet into the toilet water, as close as possible to the inner walls. Doing so will form a cleaning foam that should be distributed with the help of the toilet brush, ensuring it covers all internal surfaces. It is advisable to leave the brush submerged in the foam to whiten and sanitize it.

The foam should be left to act for at least 10-15 minutes before flushing. For a deeper clean, it is recommended to let it act for a minimum of 2 hours. This process ensures the removal of tough stains and complete disinfection of the toilet.

| CherriesJD de Getty Images, Mercadona

It is important to perform this procedure once a week to keep the toilet in optimal condition. Regular use prevents the buildup of lime and other residues, facilitating maintenance and prolonging the toilet's lifespan. Additionally, it helps maintain a fresh and odor-free environment in the bathroom.

After using the product, it is recommended to wash hands to remove any residue that may have remained on the skin. Although the product is designed to be safe to use, it is a good personal hygiene practice. Keep the product out of reach of children and store it in a dry, cool place to preserve its properties.

