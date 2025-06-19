El Corte Inglés gets better in every way: record results and a promising future

El Corte Inglés has closed an exceptional year with financial results that show a solid recovery and growth on all fronts. The company has managed to exceed expectations, recording an increase in its revenue and profits.

With a clear focus on improving efficiency and innovation, El Corte Inglés keeps showing that it is well positioned to face future challenges. The company continues to adapt to market needs.

In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the company reached a total revenue volume of more than €16.6 billion, which represents an increase compared to the previous year. This growth has been especially reflected in its retail business, standing out in key areas such as fashion and beauty, food, and home.

| Europa Press

Results that show good management and strong commitment

The company's net profit has also grown, reaching €512 million, which represents 6.7% more than in the previous fiscal year. This strong result is the reflection of effective management and the constant focus on offering the best customer experience.

El Corte Inglés has also managed to reduce its debt, which further strengthens its financial soundness. The online channel remains a key driver for the company. The company has also recorded a significant increase in visits to its digital platforms and has nearly 15 million registered customers.

Growth in all key business areas

The fashion and beauty area has been one of the most outstanding, with an increase in its sales of nearly 5%. In addition, the food and hospitality areas have experienced strong growth, and the home and electronics business has also shown positive results.

| El Corte Inglés

El Corte Inglés has achieved significant growth in its travel, financial, and insurance divisions, which have contributed to an increase in overall revenue. These areas perfectly complement the company's offering, diversifying its business model and strengthening its position in the market.

A promising future

With these figures, El Corte Inglés looks to the future with optimism. The group has good prospects for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Trusting that it will keep growing through the improvement of its operations, digital strengthening, and the offering of quality products and services.

This solid financial performance not only strengthens El Corte Inglés's position in the Spanish market, but also highlights its ability to evolve. There is no doubt that the company keeps moving forward successfully.