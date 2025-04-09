Neither Hammock nor Umbrella: Mercadona Has the Invention Everyone Will Want This Summer

Mercadona continues to offer practical solutions to facilitate household tasks. With the arrival of the heat, many are looking for simple ways to ensure everything is in order in their outdoor spaces. The chain's new proposal presents itself as the perfect option for those who want peace of mind without complications.

Convenience and Ease of Use to Care for Water

This Mercadona item is designed to facilitate the analysis of the water quality in your pool or spa. With easy-to-use reactive strips, you only need to dip a strip in the water and wait a few seconds to get results. In less than a minute, you can know if the pH, chlorine, and alkalinity levels are within the ideal safety ranges.

Using the kit couldn't be simpler. After dipping the reactive strip, you just need to compare it with the color scale provided on the package to get the results. This quickness makes water control something that can be done regularly without complications.

| Mercadona

One of the great advantages is that the kit includes 50 reactive strips, allowing for multiple tests throughout the season. This ensures that you will always have a reliable means to keep the water in optimal conditions, without the need to buy replacements often. Additionally, its compact size makes storage easy, so you can easily store it in any corner of your house.

The product also keeps better if you follow the instructions: make sure to keep the lid tightly closed between uses and store it at room temperature. This will prolong its useful life and ensure that the strips remain accurate during use.

Affordable Price and Availability at Mercadona

This analyzer kit is available in all Mercadona physical stores, making it easy to find at your nearest store. If you prefer to shop online, you can also purchase it through their web platform. Mercadona offers the possibility of delivering the product directly to your home, making it easier for those who prefer to avoid traveling.

The price of this product is 13.50 euros, making it a very affordable option for those who want to keep water quality. This price includes 50 reactive strips, enough to perform several tests throughout the season. Compared to other alternatives on the market, this kit stands out for its accessibility.

| Getty Images, Mercadona

The quality-price ratio is another great attraction of this product, as it allows customers to perform continuous pool analysis. With regular use, you can ensure that the water remains safe and healthy for all users.

This analyzer kit is one of the most practical and economical options for pool and spa owners. Its ease of use, competitive price, and availability make it an excellent choice for water quality control. Take advantage of this opportunity to keep your pool or spa in the best conditions throughout the season.

