Surprise at Lidl: This Is the Set Kids Love Most and Costs Less Than €7

Lidl has always been known for offering innovative products that make everyday life easier. This time, it surprises with an item that promises to be the perfect solution for the meals of the little ones at home. This product, with a fun and practical design, is quickly winning the hearts of many parents who seek quality, functionality, and a touch of creativity in their kitchen utensils.

A Design Thought for Children

Lidl's product includes three pieces for mealtime: a plate, a bowl, and a cup, all with a fun design. With monkey and lion prints, each piece features a unique and attractive design that will captivate the little ones. Additionally, its colorful and friendly design turns this dinnerware set into an educational tool to motivate children to eat.

Made with high-quality porcelain, also known as new bone china, the set is durable and perfect for daily use. This material quality ensures long-lasting durability, as well as being easy to keep and clean. The pieces are designed to withstand constant use and can endure both children's play and frequent use in the kitchen.

The bowl has a capacity of 17 fl. oz. (500 ml), making it ideal for soups, cereals, or any liquid meal that children enjoy. Meanwhile, the cup has a capacity of 6.8 fl. oz. (200 ml), ideal for hot or cold drinks. These measurements are specifically designed to meet children's needs and ensure that every bite or sip is perfect.

Moreover, the set's design also allows children to feel comfortable using it, making mealtime more enjoyable. The idea is to encourage the autonomy of the little ones, helping them enjoy their food while feeling part of the process. With each piece designed to facilitate use and provide comfort, this product has a clear focus on children's needs.

Easy to Use and Very Affordable

One of the great advantages of this set is that it is very easy to keep. Both the plate, the bowl, and the cup are dishwasher safe, saving parents time. You won't have to waste time washing by hand, as the pieces can be placed directly in the dishwasher for quick and effective cleaning.

Additionally, the pieces are microwave safe, allowing you to quickly heat children's food without needing to transfer it to other containers. This convenience is perfect for parents who need practical and quick solutions for their children's meals, especially during busy times.

As for the price, this set is incredibly affordable, costing only 6.99 euros for the three-piece set. This quality-price ratio makes this item one of the most affordable options on the market. The affordability of this price makes it an ideal option for those seeking a balance between quality and price.

This dinnerware set is available exclusively in Lidl's online store, allowing customers to purchase it from home. If you don't have a physical store nearby or prefer to avoid crowds, the option to buy it online makes the purchasing process easier. This also ensures that more people can access this product, regardless of their location.

