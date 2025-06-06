Juan Roig and Mercadona confirm the rumors: the product everyone was asking for has arrived

Mercadona, true to its style, continues to bet on the quality of national products that make a difference. Under the direction of Juan Roig, the supermarket chain keeps bringing the best seasonal products to its shelves. This year, they've once again prioritized a classic that never goes out of style.

With the arrival of the season, Mercadona ensures that its customers have access to the best from the land. Juan Roig is clear about it: offer the best each season. This product, always present, is no exception.

Mercadona brings Spanish potatoes at their best

Each year, Mercadona starts its summer campaign with the arrival of national potatoes, one of the most desired products by customers. Starting in May, new potatoes begin to arrive in stores, coming mainly from the south and central parts of the peninsula. During this campaign, the potato stands out for its freshness and flavor, qualities that make it the preferred choice for many summer recipes.

The double harvest system is key for Mercadona's potatoes to be available for much of the year. In the case of the summer campaign, the product comes from the best producing areas, such as Murcia and Andalucía. The Soprano variety is one of the most outstanding, due to its excellent yield and adaptation to the warm climate of these regions.

| Mercadona

In August, the campaign expands with the arrival of potatoes from Castilla y León, one of the country's main producing areas. This planning allows Mercadona to keep the supply of fresh, high-quality potatoes during the hot months. Thanks to the network of national suppliers, the chain ensures that its customers can enjoy national potatoes at all times.

Mercadona has managed to position itself as a leader in the distribution of national potatoes, thanks to its collaboration with nine suppliers from different regions of the country. This joint work guarantees that the potatoes reach the stores in the best possible condition, ensuring customer satisfaction. The supermarket chain continues to bet on quality and proximity in its products, something that sets it apart from other options on the market.

Sustainability and quality in every harvest

The winter potato campaign is another initiative that Mercadona carries out to offer national potatoes during the coldest months. This crop, known as the verdete potato campaign, is grown in areas such as Murcia and Andalucía, where the climate and soil allow for the production of this tuber. The Soprano variety is also a key player in this campaign, standing out for its high quality and resistance.

Thanks to the double harvest, Mercadona's Spanish potatoes are available both in summer and winter, something that doesn't happen with other products on the market. This system ensures that customers can enjoy fresh potatoes all year round, regardless of the season. It's a strategic bet that reinforces Mercadona's commitment to national products and sustainability.

| Mercadona

In addition to national potatoes, Mercadona complements its offer with imported potatoes to meet demand during the winter months. This approach allows them to keep a constant supply of quality potatoes without sacrificing availability. The chain continues to bet on national origin and on keeping a varied and balanced offer for its customers.

Working with national suppliers is essential to ensure the quality of the product that reaches the stores. Mercadona works with companies such as Hijolusa, Meléndez, Gómez, and Udapa, which are responsible for producing the potatoes sold in its supermarkets. This collaboration is key to guaranteeing that Spanish potatoes keep their quality standards throughout the year.