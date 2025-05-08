Mercadona Finally Launches What Experts Recommend: Sephora KO

Index



Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with launches that combine utility, style, and affordable prices, establishing itself as a reference in products that set trends in daily life. In recent months, the chain has expanded its offerings with unexpected proposals that not only catch the eye but also become essential for many users seeking practical solutions. Without much fanfare, this new addition is causing a sensation and adds another success to the list of products that Mercadona launches and ends up conquering the toiletry bags of half the country.

Mercadona's New Bet on Makeup Sponges

Mercadona has launched a makeup sponge kit under its Deliplus brand, designed to facilitate the application of products. The set includes three sponges designed to apply foundation, concealers, and set powders. Its price is only 4 euros, offering an economical alternative without sacrificing quality.

Each sponge has a different shape and texture, allowing versatile application in all areas of the face. They are ideal for achieving a uniform blend without visible lines. The material is soft and flexible, providing comfort and precision when applying makeup.

| Mercadona

The upkeep of these sponges is very simple and ensures their durability and hygiene in daily use. They should be washed with water and neutral soap, rinsed well, and air-dried. This cleaning habit is key to avoiding product and bacteria buildup.

The kit is already available in all Mercadona supermarkets and also in their online store. This novelty reaffirms the chain's commitment to accessible and practical beauty. With this launch, Mercadona continues to position itself as a reference in personal care products.

Advantages of Mercadona's Makeup Sponges

Mercadona's makeup sponges are essential tools due to their great versatility of use. They work with liquid, creamy, and powder products without absorbing excess product. Their texture allows for a professional finish without effort or prior experience.

Thanks to their ergonomic design, they adapt to all areas of the face, even the most challenging ones. They are perfect for small areas like the eye contour or the sides of the nose. Additionally, they prevent irritations and redness due to their ultra-soft texture.

| Mercadona

The price of the kit, only 4 euros, allows for frequent sponge renewal without making a significant expense. This is ideal for those who prioritize hygiene and quality in their daily routines. Mercadona thus offers an economical solution without losing efficiency.

This launch expands the already extensive range of Deliplus beauty products available at Mercadona. With this kit, the brand reinforces its commitment to useful and affordable products. The quality-price ratio makes it a must-have for any makeup lover.

