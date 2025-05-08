Happiness Arrives at Lidl with the Product You'll Use Most This Summer

Lidl has launched an offer this week that is causing a stir among its customers. Although it is not new, its exclusive availability in physical stores makes it a great opportunity. With functionality that fits perfectly with outdoor plans, this item has become a must-have.

Compact Design and Easy to Transport

Lidl's folding table has dimensions of 23.6 x 15.7 x 10.2 in. (60 x 40 x 26 cm). It is small enough not to take up too much space, yet large enough to be functional. Weighing only 2.98 lbs. (1.35 kg), it becomes an ideal product to take to any outdoor activity.

The folding system allows for quick assembly and disassembly. This is very convenient when you need to set up or store the equipment quickly. The table folds and stores in a compact size that fits in most vehicles.

| Lidl

It is made of aluminum and MDF, making it strong and lightweight. The aluminum provides durability without adding extra weight, while the MDF offers a suitable surface for placing dishes, drinks, and other objects. However, it is important to mention that the surface is not weather-resistant.

The table has a maximum load capacity of 33 lbs. (15 kg). This is more than enough to hold food and utensils during a picnic or outdoor meal. However, it is recommended not to place overly heavy objects to avoid damage to its structure.

Only Available in Lidl's Physical Stores

The price of Lidl's folding table is 12.99 euros. This price makes it an affordable option for those who do not want to make a large investment in camping equipment. Additionally, the fact that it can be purchased for just 12.99 euros makes it a hard-to-refuse offer.

Although the product is no longer available in Lidl's online store, it can still be found in physical stores. The availability of the table in stores depends on location and demand, so it is advisable to check at the nearest store before making a trip.

| Lidl

Since it is not available online, many customers prefer to see and try the product in person before deciding to buy it. The table is easy to transport thanks to its carrying handle, making its transport hassle-free. Additionally, due to its compact size, it is easy to find a place to store it at home.

Compared to other folding tables on the market, Lidl's has an excellent quality-price ratio. It offers the necessary functionality at a very low cost. This makes it an attractive option for those who do not need a high-end product but do need a reliable one.

Usage and Care Tips

It is essential to remember that Lidl's table is not weather-resistant. Although its structure is robust, the MDF surface doesn't withstand constant exposure to rain. Therefore, it should be avoided to leave it outside in the rain or in humid conditions.

The folding design allows the table to be easy to transport and store, but it must be cared for to ensure its durability. It is always recommended to clean it after each use and store it in a dry place to avoid damage. The load capacity of 33 lbs. (15 kg) is adequate for its size, but it should be noted not to overload it.

