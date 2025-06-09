Mercadona brings back the €2 delicacy that's driving all of Spain crazy

Mercadona is at it again with a product that seems simple but sparks passion every time it appears. It's not new, but every time it returns, it becomes a blink-and-you-miss-it item. You see it at Mercadona in the morning, and by the afternoon, there's not a single one left on the shelf.

When Mercadona restocks it, the frenzy begins among those who know it won't last long for sale. It doesn't take up much space, but its effect is immediate in shopping baskets and at the table after meals. Mercadona is clear about it: less is more when flavor does all the work.

The most desired comeback for longtime snack fans

One of Mercadona's latest additions is a snack that blends tradition, simplicity, and flavor in every bite. It returns to the refrigerators after some time without being seen in stores. It does so with the same recipe as always.

These skewers are made of olive, chili pepper, and anchovy, and are presented in sunflower oil. Mercadona thus brings back one of its star products for appetizer lovers. It's a northern classic that succeeds throughout the country.

| Mercadona

Each package of this Mercadona product contains four units ready to eat at any time. It's a quick, tasty, and very practical solution for sharing. You just have to open and serve, with no complications.

The product is designed for those who want an authentic snack without spending time in the kitchen. Mercadona includes it in its refrigerated section, always visible on its shelves. The format is convenient, lightweight, and easy to carry.

Gildas Mercadona: the classic flavor that never fails

Mercadona's gildas return with their unbeatable combination of green olive, spicy chili pepper, and anchovy in oil. They're from the Hacendado brand, common in products of this type. They're ready to eat, with no extra preparation needed.

Mercadona offers these gildas for a price of 2.30 euros per package, which is less than 60 cents per unit. It's an economical option compared to bar gildas. Their price makes them a very accessible product.

| Mercadona, Foxys_forest_manufacture de Getty Images

Mercadona's gildas are made by the company Francisco Gil Comes S.L.U., located in Vinaròs. The content includes 40% sunflower oil and 27.6% olives with anchovy paste. They also contain chili peppers and sliced anchovies in the right proportion.

With 43 kcal (43 kcal) per unit, Mercadona's gildas are a light and tasty option for those following low-carb diets. They have hardly any carbohydrates and do have some fat and protein. This makes them an ideal snack for different types of diets.

Prices and offers updated on 06/09/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes