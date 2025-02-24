The Healthiest Cookies of All Just Arrived at Mercadona and Are a Hit: Only 1 Euro

Mercadona has expanded its range of pastry products with a delicious new addition that promises to win over cookie lovers. This new addition stands out for its balanced combination of flavor and nutritional benefits. It is an ideal option for those looking to take care of their diet without giving up the pleasure of a good bite.

An Extra of Fiber in the Form of a Cookie

Mercadona's new Digestive cookies are characterized by their high fiber content, reaching 20% thanks to cereals like oats and rye. This composition contributes to digestive well-being facilitating intestinal transit and providing a longer-lasting feeling of fullness. Additionally, they are made with quality ingredients including whole grain flours and high oleic sunflower oil making them a healthier option.

Each package contains 10 oz. (285 g) of product presenting approximately 22 cookies of about 0.5 oz. (13 g) each. Their crunchy texture and balanced flavor make them ideal to join a cup of coffee tea or even a glass of milk. Additionally their practical packaging ensures the freshness of the cookies allowing them to be preserved in optimal conditions for a longer time.

| Mercadona

It is important to note that although they are called "Digestive" these cookies do not have special digestive properties. The term refers to a type of cookie originating from the United Kingdom known for its fiber content and particular texture. However the inclusion of ingredients like oats and rye in Mercadona's recipe does provide benefits associated with fiber consumption contributing to a balanced diet.

An Accessible and Delicious Option for Everyone

Mercadona has made these Digestive cookies available to its customers at a very competitive price: each 10 oz. (285 g) package is available for just 1.20 euros. This quality-price ratio makes them an attractive alternative for those looking for tasty and nutritious products without a significant financial outlay. Additionally their wide distribution in the chain's stores ensures they are within reach of all consumers.

The incorporation of these cookies into Mercadona's catalog responds to the growing demand for products that combine pleasure and health. More and more people are looking for food options that allow them to enjoy their meals without neglecting their well-being. Mercadona's Digestive cookies fully meet this premise offering a pleasant taste experience along with the benefits of a fiber-rich diet.

| Europa Press

For those interested in learning more about the composition of these cookies it is relevant to mention that they are made with a blend of wheat rice rye barley and oat flours. They also contain oat and chicory vegetable fibers sugar high oleic sunflower oil and wheat bran among other ingredients. This careful selection guarantees a high-quality product aligned with the standards Mercadona maintains in its entire pastry line.

Mercadona's new Digestive cookies present themselves as a delicious and healthy option to incorporate into the daily diet. Their high fiber content combined with exquisite flavor and affordable price positions them as a wise choice for those looking to balance pleasure and well-being in their diet. Don't hesitate to visit your nearest Mercadona store and try this novelty that will undoubtedly win over your palate.

Prices and offers updated on 02/24/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes