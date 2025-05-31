No lifting, no extensions: Lidl has the game-changing lash product that knocks Sephora out

Lidl surprises once again with a device designed to care for and enhance details that make a difference in your daily style. Without being flashy, this launch combines technology and practicality in a size that's perfect to always carry with you. Lidl continues to bet on solutions that simplify routines without losing effectiveness or style.

Every detail of this new Lidl product is designed to make use easier and achieve visible results without complications. With autonomy and smart functions, it's ideal for those who want to care for their image with comfort. Lidl shows once again that innovating can be simple, practical, and within everyone's reach.

the practical solution for stylish eyelashes

The heated curler arriving at Lidl works with electric heat to shape eyelashes gently and naturally. It features three temperature levels, indicated by an LED, so you can adjust the heat according to your eyelash type. This function allows for long-lasting curling without the need for additional products that could damage them.

Its compact size makes it easy to take anywhere, from your purse to your travel toiletry bag, always ready for a quick touch-up. In addition, it includes a protective cap that keeps the device clean and protected at all times. The design is intended to make daily use comfortable and hassle-free.

| Lidl

The lithium-ion battery, with a capacity of 3.7 V and 350 mAh, is rechargeable via a USB-C cable that's included. This feature eliminates the need for batteries and offers suitable autonomy for several uses without recharging. This way, you can charge it from a laptop or a portable charger without any problem.

For greater safety, the heated curler turns off automatically after 10 minutes of use, preventing overheating. This function provides peace of mind and prevents accidents, especially if it's left on. Lidl has taken care of every detail so the product is easy and safe for everyday use.

how to get the heated curler at Lidl

This heated curler will be available starting this Monday at Lidl's physical stores. Its price is €8.99, a figure that stands out for its accessibility and quality. Lidl bets on products that make the beauty routine easier without requiring a large financial outlay.

The arrival of this curler responds to the growing trend of compact and efficient beauty devices that don't complicate daily life. Lidl thus expands its offering with a tool designed for users seeking professional results without investing much time. It's an accessory that can adapt to any need.

| Lidl

Moreover, since it's rechargeable and doesn't depend on batteries, this curler meets the expectations of those looking for more sustainable and practical options. The USB-C cable makes recharging easy anywhere, adding convenience and versatility. This aspect is key for a product intended for daily or travel use.

With this launch, Lidl shows that it's possible to find modern and affordable solutions to care for personal image. The heated curler promises to become an ally in the beauty routine. Starting this Monday, it's within reach for those who want to enhance their look without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 05/31/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes